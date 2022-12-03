The Dark type was originally introduced to counter the Psychic type, and it is now full of beloved Pokémon like Absol, Zoroark, and Greninja. But if you want to counter Dark type Pokémon by hitting their weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, this is what you need to know.

Pure Dark Type Pokémon Have Three Weaknesses in Scarlet and Violet

Fighting type attacks

Bug type attacks

Fairy type attacks

Three is already a lot of weaknesses, but you can find even more if the Pokémon has a cross-type. For example, Weavile is Dark/Ice type and therefore weak to Fire, Fighting (4x), Bug, Rock, Steel, and Fairy type attacks.

Sableye, a common Dark/Ghost type in these particular games, is an example of cross types reducing weaknesses instead. Its only weakness is Fairy type, which it takes 2x damage from. It’s also worth noting that Houndoom isn’t weak to Bug or Fairy type moves, and it is instead weak to Water, Fighting, Ground, and Rock type attacks.

With all this in mind, you should consider bringing Fighting, Fairy, or Bug Pokémon to hit Dark types for 2x damage, with Fairy being the most reliable. Whatever you do, don’t put a Psychic type Pokémon in, because they can’t even touch Dark type Pokémon and will take 2x damage. Ghost Pokémon are also hit extra hard by Dark type attacks and should be kept away.

That’s all you need to know about Dark type weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For more type weakness info, check out our guides to Electric type weaknesses, Dragon type weaknesses, Steel type weaknesses, Ghost type weaknesses and Fairy type weaknesses.