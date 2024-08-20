How To Get Luojia Fragrant Vine in Black Myth: Wukong

The healing gourd you get at the start of Black Myth: Wukong only comes with so many charges, and you need Luojia Fragrant Vine to increase that number. Here’s how you can find more Luojia Fragrant Vines in Black Myth: Wukong to enhance your healing potential.

Where To Get Luojia Fragrant Vine in Black Myth: Wukong

Luojia Fragrant Vine can be gathered from rare trees with golden leaves or purchased directly from the Keeper’s Shrine store in Black Myth: Wukong. The first vine you can find in the game is in the Bamboo Grove after you enter the marshes. As you search the wooden pathways, stick to the left until you reach your first vine. After you gather the plant, head further down the pathway until you encounter the Shen Monkey. This is the NPC that actually makes use of the vines to upgrade your gourd.

After leaving the Shen Monkey, the Luojia Fragrant Vine will appear periodically throughout each chapter. They tend to be in hidden spots that require exploring or as an easy pick-up after you take down a difficult boss like the Wandering Wight. Either way, these are always rare finds, and there are only a handful of them in Black Myth: Wukong.

For a quick path to gourd upgrades, you can purchase Luojia Fragrant Vine from the Keeper’s Shrine shop. However, there is a limited quantity, which is how most of the materials are handled. After you spend some Will to get the Vine and earn an upgrade, you will need to rely on exploration. Your initial upgrades will only cost a single vine, but that eventually stretches to three at a time for the Shen Monkey. Eventually, you will reach the maximum, which is around nine gourd charges, and you won’t need to search for any more vines.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC.

