How To Beat Wandering Wight in Black Myth: Wukong

As you explore the Forest of Wolves, you’ll come across the Wandering Wight boss in Black Myth: Wukong, and it’s not an easy battle at first. Here’s how you can easily beat the Wandering Wight in Black Myth: Wukong.

How to Defeat the Wandering Wight in Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The easiest way to cinch victory against the Wandering Wight in Black Myth: Wukong is to stick close to the boss to avoid attacks and attack from behind in between combos. Most of the time, staying on top of the boss will help you avoid the blast from its mouth and the standard kicks. However, the Wight does also have a ground slam that increases in size across the arena. There is a massive telegraph when the boss is about to start the slam, and you need to get as far away as you can or time a perfect dodge when the ground shatters.

Other than the slam, the screech from the Wandering Wight can cause some massive damage. If you’re fighting this boss, it’s likely that you’re super early into the game and your early-game skills are limited. With that in mind, a couple of moves, like the screech, are devastating and can even knock you over. Like the stomp, there is a massive telegraph that typically involves the boss charging or jumping.

Tips for Beating the Wandering Wight in Black Myth: Wukong

Use Immobilize for free damage.

Run away when the AOE stomp is set up.

Stick close to the boss to avoid the yelling attack.

Use the Guangzhi Transformation to deal more damage.



Immobilize is an early spell you can also use to get some massive damage buffs. But if that still isn’t working out for you, it’s possible to run past the Wandering Wight. There’s nothing forcing you to take this boss on just yet, and you can return when you have more tools at your disposal. Just make sure to absorb the soul when you’re done, so you have yet another tool to take down the gauntlet of bosses ahead.

