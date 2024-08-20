If you’re like me, you may also be stuck after beating the Guangzhi mini-boss fight in Black Myth: Wukong. Luckily, I’ve found the path you need to take next to reach the Guanyin Temple and fight the first boss. Here’s where to go after beating Guangzhi in Black Myth Wukong.

How to Reach Next Area After Guangzhi Boss Fight in Black Myth: Wukong

After defeating the Guangzhi mini-boss in the Outside the Forest area, you need to ring the massive bell to progress the Black Myth: Wukong story. Now, this is the section that may trip up some players. I certainly got stuck for a little bit, and I had to spend 10 minutes exploring the zone before I figured out a way to the next area.

First, you will need to find the dreadful Wandering Wight optional boss that can be found wandering around this zone. This Yaoguai should be easy to find due to its massive stature and large head. However, if you need more help, I’ll give you directions you can follow.

I suggest returning to the shrine in the Outside the Forest area since it’s faster to reach this enemy from here. Then, you can head left and cross the bridge to your right. You will encounter three mobs around here, but feel free to sprint past them. If you keep following the path east, you will eventually see this monster.

At this point, you have two choices. Fight the Wandering Wight or sneak past it. I actually picked the second option since this boss is pretty tough to beat. It has a wide AoE attack that makes it hard to dodge and has fast speed. If you want to avoid battle, just keep your distance and only move when its back is facing you.

Walk past the white pillars, and you will be able to find a gate leading you to the next area in Black Myth: Wukong. You need to cross wooden platforms at the edge of a cliff. Don’t worry; there are no enemies in this section. You will encounter some mobs when you enter the forest again. I suggest killing the archer first since that’s the most annoying enemy.

Behind this group of Yaoguai, you will find the abandoned Guanyin Temple. The story will progress, and you can find another shrine that you can activate. Before heading in to face the first boss, Lingxuzhi, I suggest exploring this section to find some crafting materials. You can also find a small treasure chest containing Tiny Pieces of Gold and Stones Spirit on the northeast side of the area.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

