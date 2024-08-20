Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Black Myth: Wukong
Image via Game Science
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best PC Settings To Increase FPS in Black Myth: Wukong

Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 11:21 pm

Black Myth: Wukong is finally here and those on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can all hop into the highly-anticipated title. However, those on PC might need to adjust their display settings before starting their journey to ensure they’re getting the highest possible frames per second (fps).

Recommended Videos

Best PC Settings For Black Myth: Wukong

As many reviews noted, Black Myth: Wukong doesn’t feature the best performance on PC. Even those with high-end machines reported they saw dips in fps when running the Benchmark tool for the game that was released on Steam prior to its official launch. While you might not be able to hit the fps marks that you’re used to in other adventure games, you can achieve a higher fps with the right settings.

Below, I’ve gone through every display setting in Black Myth: Wukong and what value you should have it set at:

Display Settings

  • Framerate Cap: On (Set to your monitor’s highest refresh rate) or Off if you want to test your fps
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Camera Shake: 0
Black Myth: Wukong Display settings. Screenshot by The Escapist

Video Settings

  • Super Resolution: 50-75 (with DLSS enabled)
  • Super Resolution Sampling: DLSS with Nvidia GPUs/FSR with AMD GPUs
  • Frame Generation: Personal preference if you have the ability to use it. It adds input delay in exchange for higher frames
  • Full Ray Tracing: Off
  • View Distance Quality: Medium
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
  • Post-Effects Quality: High
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Medium-High (depending on fps)
  • Visual Effect Quality: High
  • Hair Quality: Medium
  • Vegetation Quality: Medium
  • Global Illumination Quality: Low
  • Reflection Quality: Low

Obviously, these settings should be taken on a case-by-case basis. If you have a higher-end machine and get decent fps, you can consider cranking up your graphics settings a little higher. However, if you’re a lower-end PC, then you might simply want to put every setting at low and take it from there.

Hopefully, developer Game Science will release a patch or two to improve the performance of Black Myth: Wukong on PC in the future. For now, check out our previous guides on the game, such as what happens when you die.

Post Tag:
Black Myth: Wukong
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
twitter