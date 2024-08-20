Best PC Settings To Increase FPS in Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is finally here and those on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can all hop into the highly-anticipated title. However, those on PC might need to adjust their display settings before starting their journey to ensure they’re getting the highest possible frames per second (fps).

Recommended Videos

Best PC Settings For Black Myth: Wukong

As many reviews noted, Black Myth: Wukong doesn’t feature the best performance on PC. Even those with high-end machines reported they saw dips in fps when running the Benchmark tool for the game that was released on Steam prior to its official launch. While you might not be able to hit the fps marks that you’re used to in other adventure games, you can achieve a higher fps with the right settings.

Below, I’ve gone through every display setting in Black Myth: Wukong and what value you should have it set at:

Display Settings

Framerate Cap : On (Set to your monitor’s highest refresh rate) or Off if you want to test your fps

: On (Set to your monitor’s highest refresh rate) or Off if you want to test your fps V-Sync : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Camera Shake: 0

Black Myth: Wukong Display settings. Screenshot by The Escapist

Video Settings

Super Resolution : 50-75 (with DLSS enabled)

: 50-75 (with DLSS enabled) Super Resolution Sampling : DLSS with Nvidia GPUs/FSR with AMD GPUs

: DLSS with Nvidia GPUs/FSR with AMD GPUs Frame Generation : Personal preference if you have the ability to use it. It adds input delay in exchange for higher frames

: Personal preference if you have the ability to use it. It adds input delay in exchange for higher frames Full Ray Tracing : Off

: Off View Distance Quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing Quality : Medium

: Medium Post-Effects Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Medium-High (depending on fps)

: Medium-High (depending on fps) Visual Effect Quality : High

: High Hair Quality : Medium

: Medium Vegetation Quality : Medium

: Medium Global Illumination Quality : Low

: Low Reflection Quality: Low

Obviously, these settings should be taken on a case-by-case basis. If you have a higher-end machine and get decent fps, you can consider cranking up your graphics settings a little higher. However, if you’re a lower-end PC, then you might simply want to put every setting at low and take it from there.

Hopefully, developer Game Science will release a patch or two to improve the performance of Black Myth: Wukong on PC in the future. For now, check out our previous guides on the game, such as what happens when you die.

