Black Myth: Wukong is almost here and the last thing any gamers want is to find out on day one that it won’t work on their system. That’s where the Benchmarking Tool comes in. Here’s a guide on how to use the Black Myth: Wukong Benchmark Tool.

Recommended Videos

Using the Black Myth: Wukong Benchmark Tool

If you’d like to test your system and be sure it can run Black Myth: Wukong then here’s what you’ll need to do.

Head to Steam and search for the Black Myth: Wukong Benchmark Tool Download the program for free Launch the program from your Steam Library Set your preferred brightness Accept the tool’s terms of use Now you’ve got two options. Immediately start the benchmarking process by selecting Benchmark, or optimizing your settings first by optimizing them first

We suggest you optimize your system first and you can start by choosing Benchmark from within the Settings menu. Make sure that the Display Frame Rate Information is toggled on.

Next, head to the Display tab and change your settings to suit the way that you will ideally be playing Black Myth: Wukong when it arrives. Set the tool to the recommended setting for your system by choosing the Graphics option from the menu and selecting recommended settings from the top. If you’d prefer to optimize then use this menu to adjust the resolution sampling, Ray Tracing, and further detailed settings.

Once you’re happy with the settings choose to apply them and save your changes by pressing T on your keyboard. Now once those changes are saved head back to the first menu and choose Benchmark. Press confirm, and now the benchmarking process will begin.

Now you’ll be taken through a visual journey in-game to test the capabilities of your system. There are no options to play during this benchmarking test, instead, sit back and enjoy the incredible world that Game Science has crafted.

Once it is over you’ll be taken back to the main menu where you can quit knowing your rig will run the game, optimize the settings more to see how far the system can be pushed, or pre-order the game.

If you’re planning to play on PC then the Black Myth: Wukong Benchmark Tool is a must-use before pre-ordering the game. If you’d rather see the System Requirements on screen then you can also check out that information here at The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy