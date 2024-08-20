How Long Is Black Myth Wukong & How Many Chapters There Are

Black Myth Wukong is an action RPG developed by GameScience, and as the name suggests, it tells the story of the legendary Chinese figure Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey God. It’s a great spin on this classic legend, and if you’re wondering just how long Black Myth Wukong is, we’ve got you covered.

How Long Does It Take to Beat Black Myth Wukong?

In our own experience, it took around 35 hours to beat the story of Black Myth Wukong. Keep in mind that we only focused on getting through the main story and dabbling in a little bit of side content here and there. We did rush through the game a little bit as well, so your playtime may be a little longer if you’re playing through leisurely and taking your time to explore.

However, for folks who want to go for a completionist playthrough and see everything the game has to offer, that number should go up to around 50 to 60 hours. There are quite a few secret bosses to uncover, and depending on how adept you are, your estimated playtime may be higher or lower than what we’ve stated here.

How Many Chapters are There in Black Myth Wukong?

The story of Black Myth Wukong is told across six chapters. There are different areas to explore in each area, and of course, there are also plenty of bosses to check out in each one.

Finally, it’s worth noting that while you can’t replay chapters in the game, it’s possible to backtrack and re-explore areas in past chapters to ensure that you don’t miss anything crucial.

