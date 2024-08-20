Does Black Myth Wukong Have Difficulty Settings? Answered

Developed by GameScience, Black Myth Wukong is an action RPG that draws some inspiration from FromSoftware’s Souls games, which may leave potential players feeling concerned. If you’re wondering whether there are difficulty settings in Black Myth Wukong, here’s what you need to know.

Can You Change Difficulty in Black Myth Wukong?

The answer is no. There are no difficulty settings to choose from in Black Myth Wukong, which means that you cannot increase or lower the difficulty level of the game.

This can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it means everyone is on an even playing field because the challenge level is fixed, and everyone will have the same experience. But on the other hand, Black Myth can also be a fairly challenging game, and not being able to change the difficulty may make it tricky for players to progress through the game if they get stuck.

That’s definitely a possibility, as the game features a good number of boss fights that are meant to challenge and even potentially stump you for a good amount of time.

There are some things that help make it easier, though, like the fact that you don’t actually lose anything when you die in the game. You’ll simply restart from the last checkpoint, and the game doesn’t punish you by taking away experience or currency. You can also increase your maximum number of Gourds, and focus on unlocking the best early game skills to give yourself a smoother gameplay experience overall.

It’s possible that GameScience may eventually add difficulty options to the game in a post-launch patch, but for now, you’ll have to make do with the default difficulty setting.

And that’s everything you need to know about the difficulty situation in Black Myth Wukong. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

