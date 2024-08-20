How To Beat Guangzhi in Black Myth: Wukong

As you explore the Forest of Wolves in Black Myth: Wukong, one of the first bosses you will encounter is Guangzhi. To help you claim your first transformation, this guide will explain how you can easily take down this tough Yaoguai.

How to Defeat Guangzhi in Black Myth: Wukong

Guangzhi uses a flaming glaive with two blades to throw aggressive attacks at Wukong. Most of his attacks are done in groups of three and are easily telegraphed. After just a couple of minutes of watching the moves from the moves, you can easily see which animations come before major combos. In most cases, you can dodge three swipes and then throw in a heavy attack. But watch out for the delayed attacks or else you might get caught dodging too quickly.

Watch for glaive sweeps and dashes.

Utilize the Immobilize spell in the second half of the fight.

Heavy attack Guangzhi between combos.

Roll three times to get rid of fire.

In between the triple swipes, Guangzhi will use a string of dashes. When you see the boss stand still and charge the flames on the glaive, that typically means the dashes are about to begin. Like the sweeps, get ready to dodge a few of the glaive dashes in a row. You can then follow up with a light attack combo or you need to get ready for a final glaive slam. That slam is the deadliest of each attack so keep an eye on the charge.

As a whole, the move set for this boss isn’t too complicated. In the second half of the health bar, the moves can get more aggressive but there is no true second phase. What makes this fight hard is the fact that it’s so early and you may have limited options for attacks, but you can always wait and come back. Having a Spirit equipped and an extra early game skill can make all the difference.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

