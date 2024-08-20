All Black Myth Wukong Bosses, Listed

Black Myth Wukong is an action RPG developed by GameScience, and it features a ton of challenging bosses that will certainly give you some trouble. Here’s a full list of bosses in Black Myth Wukong, along with the secret ones that we’ve discovered so far.

Every Boss in Black Myth Wukong

There are a total of 54 bosses available for you to fight in Black Myth Wukong. We’ve listed all their names down below, along with the chapter you encounter them in:

Boss Chapter Bullguard 1 Guangzhi 1 Lingxuzi 1 White-Clad Noble 1 Black Wind King 1 Black Bear Guai 1 Elder Jinchi 1 (Secret boss located in Ancient Guanyin Temple) King of Flowing Sands and Second Rat Prince 2 First Prince of Flowing Sands 2 Mother of Stones 2 Man in Stone 2 Stone Vanguard 2 Tiger Vanguard 2 Yellow Wind Sage 2 Yellow-Robed Squire 2 (Secret boss located in Kingdom of Sahali) Fuban 2 (Secret boss located in Kingdom of Sahali) Macaque Chief 3 Kang-Jin Loong 3 Captain Lotus Vision 3 Captain Wise Voice 3 Kang-Jin Star 3 Chen Loong 3 Yin Tiger 3 Captain Kalpa Wave 3 Monk of the Sea 3 Yellowbrow 3 The Second Sister 4 Elder Amourworm 4 Right Hand of Buddha 4 Zhu Bajie 4 Violet Spider 4 Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master 4 Venom Daoist 4 (Secret boss located in Purple Cloud Mountain) Scorpionlord 4 (Secret boss located in Purple Cloud Mountain) Daoist Mi 4 (Secret boss located in Purple Cloud Mountain) The Duskveil 4 (Secret boss located in Purple Cloud Mountain) Pale-Axe Stalwart 5 Five Element Carts 5 Fast as Wind and Quick as Fire 5 Keeper of Flaming Mountains and Yin-Yang Fish 5 Red Boy and Yaksha King 5 Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top 5 (Secret boss located in Bishui Cave) Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast 5 (Secret boss located in Bishui Cave) Supreme Inspector 6 Gold Armored Rhino 6 Cloudtreading Deer 6 Feng-Tail General 6 Emerald-Armed Mantis 6 Water-Wood Beast 6 Poison Chief 6 Ling Baw Baw 6 Son of Stones 6 Stone Monkey 6 The Great Sage’s Broken Shell 6

This list also includes all of the mini-bosses that we’ve encountered in the game. While they may not be quite as strong as regular bosses, they still pose enough of a challenge that we figured they were worth mentioning as well.

And those are all of the bosses in Black Myth Wukong. Be sure to seach up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how long it takes to beat, and whether there are any difficulty settings available.

