All Black Myth Wukong Bosses, Listed

Published: Aug 20, 2024 12:48 am

Black Myth Wukong is an action RPG developed by GameScience, and it features a ton of challenging bosses that will certainly give you some trouble. Here’s a full list of bosses in Black Myth Wukong, along with the secret ones that we’ve discovered so far.

Every Boss in Black Myth Wukong

There are a total of 54 bosses available for you to fight in Black Myth Wukong. We’ve listed all their names down below, along with the chapter you encounter them in:

BossChapter
Bullguard1
Guangzhi1
Lingxuzi1
White-Clad Noble1
Black Wind King1
Black Bear Guai1
Elder Jinchi1 (Secret boss located in Ancient Guanyin Temple)
King of Flowing Sands and Second Rat Prince2
First Prince of Flowing Sands2
Mother of Stones2
Man in Stone2
Stone Vanguard2
Tiger Vanguard2
Yellow Wind Sage2
Yellow-Robed Squire2 (Secret boss located in Kingdom of Sahali)
Fuban2 (Secret boss located in Kingdom of Sahali)
Macaque Chief3
Kang-Jin Loong3
Captain Lotus Vision3
Captain Wise Voice3
Kang-Jin Star3
Chen Loong3
Yin Tiger3
Captain Kalpa Wave3
Monk of the Sea3
Yellowbrow3
The Second Sister4
Elder Amourworm4
Right Hand of Buddha4
Zhu Bajie4
Violet Spider4
Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master4
Venom Daoist4 (Secret boss located in Purple Cloud Mountain)
Scorpionlord4 (Secret boss located in Purple Cloud Mountain)
Daoist Mi4 (Secret boss located in Purple Cloud Mountain)
The Duskveil4 (Secret boss located in Purple Cloud Mountain)
Pale-Axe Stalwart5
Five Element Carts5
Fast as Wind and Quick as Fire5
Keeper of Flaming Mountains and Yin-Yang Fish5
Red Boy and Yaksha King5
Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top5 (Secret boss located in Bishui Cave)
Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast5 (Secret boss located in Bishui Cave)
Supreme Inspector6
Gold Armored Rhino6
Cloudtreading Deer6
Feng-Tail General6
Emerald-Armed Mantis6
Water-Wood Beast6
Poison Chief6
Ling Baw Baw6
Son of Stones6
Stone Monkey6
The Great Sage’s Broken Shell6

This list also includes all of the mini-bosses that we’ve encountered in the game. While they may not be quite as strong as regular bosses, they still pose enough of a challenge that we figured they were worth mentioning as well.

And those are all of the bosses in Black Myth Wukong. Be sure to seach up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how long it takes to beat, and whether there are any difficulty settings available.

