Does Black Myth: Wukong Have a Map?

Navigating through the world of Black Myth: Wukong can get confusing when you find new paths or you’re looking for chests, and you may be looking for a map. In this guide, we will go over whether any map exists in the game and how you can chart your way to the west.

Is There a Map in Black Myth: Wukong?

The answer is no, there is no map you can look at or use in Black Myth: Wukong. Despite there being a journal, you won’t find any pages that have the area drawn out and there are no cartographers to be found in any of the chapters. Even a simple mini-map is out of the question, so there is no way to mark paths you have already gone down or areas you have yet to explore. Everything comes down to you taking the time to find secrets and taking mental notes of where you left off.

The closest thing you have to a map is the Keeper’s Shrine. Any time you offer incense at a shrine, you can open the travel option and see all your previously used shrines. If you have been diligently unlocking each one, you should have a rough idea of how the map in Black Myth: Wukong is split. There are major zones for a chapter that are split into subsections with multiple shrines. Although the rule isn’t always the same, shrines tend to have the same amount of distance covered around them.

I recommend making note of any quests or secrets, like Luojia Fragrant Vine locations, you may not have been able to complete. Link them to a specific part of the zone subsections and you should be able to easily locate what you need. Some of the zones even have small icons that indicate an NPC is in that area, which is important for completing gourd upgrades. Eventually, charting your way through becomes easy enough.

