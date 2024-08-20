How To Use Transformations and Upgrade Them in Black Myth: Wukong

There are all kinds of transformations that you can use in Black Myth: Wukong that range from full-on form switches to a single massive attack. Our guide will explain the process for using new forms and how you can upgrade them along the way.

How to Use Transformations in Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Equip an ability like the Red Tides and hold RT+B to summon a full transformation or hit both triggers to use a brief spirit transformation. There are two entirely different versions of these forms that you can use and expand as you make your way through the West. True transformations are rare to find and provide Wukong with an entirely new moveset. You will be able to move around as a new character that has a separate health pool.

Spirits are the other version of transformations in Black Myth: Wukong and they are far more common. Each time you kill an enemy like a Yaoguai Chief, you will be able to absorb spirits as a reward. These orbs allow you to make use of their essence for a powerful attack that relies on Qi. For nearly all spirits, like the one from the Wandering Wight, you will briefly transform to perform one action. You won’t be able to use a new moveset and you won’t be able to rely on a separate health bar.

While they aren’t as powerful as true transformations, the spirits can be swapped out at any time in your inventory. You still need to charge your Qi to use them but they are more versatile.

How to Upgrade Transformations and Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong

Spend sparks to upgrade Transformations at a Keeper’s Shrine or use Will and Blood of the Iron Bull to upgrade Spirits. Because these two types of transformations are so different, they have completely separate processes for enhancing them. Gaining XP to reignite sparks is all you need to make an ability like Red Tides more effective.

On the other hand, the upgrade system for Spirits and their transformations is called Cultivation. The first tier always requires Will alone. Afterward, you need Blood of the Iron Bull and Knot of the Voidness for higher tiers. As long as you explore, you should be able to find all the upgrades you need, including Luojia Fragrant Vine.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

