How To Absorb Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong

Every time you kill a boss or an especially tough enemy in Black Myth: Wukong, you have the chance to Absorb Spirits from them as a reward. Here’s how you can claim and absorb those spirits in Black Myth: Wukong, adding to your list of possible transformations.

Absorbing Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong, Explained

To Absorb Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong, you must get the Blessed Gourd upgrade from the master in the Snake Trail of the Bamboo Grove. This is the second area you will enter as you explore the Black Wind Mountain, which is the first zone in the game. Before you reach the Bamboo Grove, there are a couple of bosses you can encounter, including the deadly Wight. Upon defeat, most of these bosses will drop a glowing orb that can’t be collected just yet.

When you enter the Snake Trail, head up the main staircase and go to the right after reaching the top. There is a small spot where a mysterious master is carrying a giant gourd and is clearly camping out. After you speak to the man, he will imbue your standard healing gourd with a new ability. From then on, you can Absorb Spirits from any of the side bosses you happen to encounter throughout your time in Black Myth: Wukong.

Any time you defeat one of these side bosses, they drop a small orb. As long as you have the Blessed Gourd upgrade, Wukong can simply interact with the spirit and take it for himself. Even if you happen to miss this on the ground, you can always head back to a Keeper’s Shrine. Near the bottom of the menu in the Shrine will be an option to claim all spirits that you may have missed in your travels.

And that’s all there is to Absorbing Spirits in your journey to the west. Collect as many as you can for some new passives and deadly abilities within combat.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

