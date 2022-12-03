The Electric type is famous for housing Pokémon’s mascot, Pikachu. But how do you destroy Pikachu without mercy? These are all the weaknesses for Electric type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pure Electric Type Pokémon Only Have One Weakness in Scarlet and Violet – Ground Type

Electric type is one of the few types to have a single weakness, taking 2x damage from Ground attacks and from no other type. However, this weakness is exacerbated by the fact that Ground type Pokémon are immune to Electric attacks, meaning Ground type Pokémon are both offensively and defensively good against Electric types.

The vast majority of Electric Pokémon are monotype, but if they have a cross-type, they may have additional weaknesses, since most types have more weaknesses than the Electric type. For example, Magnemite is an Electric/Steel type, meaning it is weak to Fire and Fighting and takes 4x damage from Ground due to a double weakness.

As far as exceptions to the Ground weakness go, Flying/Electric and Bug/Electric cross-types will not take double damage from Ground. In fact, Flying/Electric Pokémon like Wattrel are immune to Ground type moves and are only weak to Rock and Ice attacks.

Another common new Pokémon, Pawmi, will evolve to have Electric/Fighting type, which again gives it additional weaknesses to Psychic and Fairy, in addition to keeping its Ground weakness.

If you don’t have a Ground type Pokémon to use, consider Grass, Dragon, or Electric Pokémon, as they all have a resistance to Electric moves and receive half damage. On the other hand, Steel, Flying, and Electric attacks aren’t effective against Electric types, so make sure you have attack types other than those even if you bring your Electric type for its resistance.

That’s everything you need to know about Electric type weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

