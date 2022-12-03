As you might expect from the imposingly named Dragon type, the Pokémon within this type are some of the strongest in the games, encompassing legendaries and otherwise strong evolutionary lines. As a Dragon type or types threaten to sweep your team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, keeping their weaknesses in mind is helpful.

Pure Dragon Type Pokémon Have Three Weaknesses in Scarlet and Violet

Fairy type attacks

Ice type attacks

Dragon type attacks (That’s right, Dragon type Pokémon are weak to one another.)

However, if you run into any Dragon cross-types, they might have more or fewer weaknesses. For example, Altaria and Dragonite are Dragon/Flying cross-types, which means they have a double weakness to Ice attacks and have an additional weakness to Rock type moves.

If you’re specifically trying to counter the box legendaries Miraidon and Koraidon, they have all the usual weaknesses of Dragon type. Koraidon is doubly weak to Fairy type, in addition to being weak to Psychic and Flying type attacks, while Miraidon is only additionally weak to Ground type.

As Dragon type Pokémon are weak to their own type, you’ll want to be careful using your own Dragon to fight opposing ones and instead opt for Ice or Fairy type Pokémon. Ice type in particular often deals 4x damage to common Dragon types like Garchomp, Applin, and Dragonite. On the other hand, Fairy type Pokémon are immune to Dragon type moves, so they’re quite a reliable way to protect your team from Dragon Pokémon.

That’s everything you need to know about Dragon type weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

