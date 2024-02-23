When is the next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? February 2024 Spotlight Hour Schedule

A few times a month, Pokemon GO hosts 60-minute events called Spotlight Hours, where a specific Pokemon will take over the majority of the wild spawns. If you want to know when the next Spotlight Hour is or if that Pokemon can be Shiny, look no further than our Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour guide.

When is the next Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour?

The next Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour is on Tuesday, February 27, from 6-7 PM local time. It will feature Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew as well as double Transfer Candy and a higher chance of receiving a Rare Candy XL for transferring Pokemon during the hour.

Can Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew by Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, both Sandshrew variants can appear Shiny in Pokemon GO. The odds of finding a Shiny are not increased during spotlight hour, which means they share the same 1/500 chance as every other normal encounter in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour Schedule (February 2024)

There are three Spotlight Hour events slated to take place during the month of February. Below, we have listed all three events, their dates, times, the featured Pokemon, and if they can be shiny!

Pokemon Date & Time Event Bonus Shiny? February 6

6-7 PM Double Catch XP Yes February 13

6-7 PM Double Catch Candy Yes February 27

6-7 PM Double Transfer Candy

&

Increased Chance of Getting Rare Candy XL From Tranfers Yes

What Do You Need For Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour?

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hours are where quantity meets quality. They are the perfect chance to grind up a ton of Pokemon Candy while you look for a 4-star specimen. That said, you may need to do some prep before heading out for an hour of endless catching.

Stock up on Pokeballs: Spotlight Hours are easy opportunities to burn through Pokeballs, so make sure you have a healthy supply

Spotlight Hours are easy opportunities to burn through Pokeballs, so make sure you have a healthy supply All the Buffs!: Since you’ll be catching a ton of Pokemon in a short period of time, you should activate a Lucky Egg, Star Piece, and Incense

Since you’ll be catching a ton of Pokemon in a short period of time, you should activate a Lucky Egg, Star Piece, and Incense An Extra Hour: After the Spotlight is turned off, you’re going to need some time to sort through all of the Pokemon you’ve caught- transferring all of the low-stat catches and favoriting your arsenal of 3/4-star Pokemon.

The easiest way to find your best catches from the event is by using search commands. To find the Pokemon with the highest stats, you can enter the following commands in the search bar in your box:

4*&age0 – To find all Pokemon with perfect stats from the past day

– To find all Pokemon with perfect stats from the past day 3*&age0 – To find all Pokemon with near-perfect stats from the past day

– To find all Pokemon with near-perfect stats from the past day 4*&[Pokemon Name] – Replace [Pokemon Name] with the name of the specific Pokemon

And there you have it. Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Spotlight Hours and how to prepare for them! Of course, the fun doesn’t stop there. If you want to know which raids are coming up next, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule!