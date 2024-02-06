Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh: Dates & Times, Habitat Schedule, & Shiny Debuts

Pokemon GO Tour is back in 2024, this time taking trainers to the mountainous region of Sinnoh. This means players will have the opportunity to enjoy a weekend full of Gen 4 fun featuring creatures first introduced in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh.

Contents

When is Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh? Global & Los Angeles

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh will take place on two separate weekends. The first weekend is for the in-person Los Angeles event, and the second is for the Global event. Below are the dates and times for each event:

Location Dates & Times Los Angeles February 17-18, 2024

9 AM – 5 PM PST Global February 24 & 25, 2024

10 AM – 6 PM local time

Pokemon GO Wild Spawns & Habitat Schedule

The Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh global event will feature four rotating habitats, each containing unique spawns. The habitat will rotate each hour, giving players four chances to participate in each biome. Below is a schedule for when each habitat will appear, as well as which Pokemon you can encounter in each one.

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Habitat Schedule

Habitat Name Times

Bustling Boardwalk 10 AM – 11 AM

2 PM – 3 PM

Ancient Grove 11 AM – 12 PM

3 PM – 4 PM

Toxic Digs 12 PM – 1 PM

4 PM – 5 PM

Geothermal Lagoon 1 PM – 2 PM

5 PM – 6 PM

Bustling Boardwalk Wild Spawns

All the Pokemon pictured below will spawn during the Bustling Boardwalk Habitat hour:



Pikachu (Dawn Hat)

Magnemite

Electabuzz

Porygon

Ralts

Piplup

Starly

Bidoof

Buizel

Shellos (East)

Shellow (West)

Drifloon

Glameow

Finneon

Burmy (Trash Cloak)

Ancient Grove Wild Spawns

All the Pokemon pictured below will spawn during the Ancient Grove Habitat hour:



Pikachu (Rei Cap)

Pikachu (Akari Kerchief)

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Voltorb

Tangela

Eevee

Misdreavus

Nosepass

Roselia

Turtwig

Kricketot

Burmy (Plant Cloak)

Combee

Cherubi

Bronzor



Toxic Digs Wild Spawns

All the Pokemon pictured below will spawn during the Toxic Digs Habitat hour:



Pikachu (Lucas Hat)

Pikachu (Dawn Hat)

Aipom

Yanma

Gligar

Sneasel

Duskull

Shinx

Cranidos

Shieldon

Burmy (Sand Cloak)

Stunky

Gible

Hippopotas

Skorupi

Croagunk

Geothermal Lagoon Wild Spawns

All the Pokemon pictured below will spawn during the Geothermal Lagoon Habitat hour:



Pikachu (Rei Cap)

Pikachu (Akari Kerchief)

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Lickitung

Rhyhorn

Magmar

Eevee

Togetic

Murkrow

Swinub

Snorunt

Chimchar

Buneary

Snover

Pokemon GO Tour Incense Bonus Encounters

During Tour Sinnoh, players can use Incense to attract special Pokemon that can’t be encountered otherwise. These are also split between habitat hours.

Habitats Incense Spawns Bustling Boardwalk

Toxic Digs Unown S

Unown I

Unown N

Unown O

Unown H Ancient Grove

Geothermal Lagoon Unown H

Unown I

Unown S

Unwon U

Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour Raid Bosses

There will be several Pokemon from Sinnoh up for grabs via Raids. These include first & third-stage evolutions of starters along with Legendary Pokemon. And, of course, they rotate with each habitat.

One-Star Raids

Bustling Boardwalk

Toxic Digs Ancient Grove

Geothermal Lagoon

Turtwig

Rowlet

Piplup

Cyndaquil

Chimchar

Oshawott

Three-Star Raids

Bustling Boardwalk

Toxic Digs Ancient Grove

Geothermal Lagoon

Torterra

Hisuian Decidueye

Infernape

Hisuian Typhlosion

Empoleon

Hisuian Samurott

Five-Star Raids

Bustling Boardwalk

Toxic Digs Ancient Grove

Geothermal Lagoon

Dialga

Dialga (Origin Forme)

Palkia

Palkia (Origin Forme)

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Egg Pool

There are several Pokemon exclusive to hatching eggs that players obtain during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event. Below are all of the Pokemon you can hatch from eggs:

2km Eggs



Budew

Chingling

Bonsly

Mime Jr

Happiny

Munchlax

Riolu

Mantyke

5km Eggs



Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Qwilfish

Stunky

Gible

10km Eggs



Pachirisu

Chatot

Carnivine

Sinnoh Tour Shiny Pokemon Debut

While the vast majority of Pokemon you encounter during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh have the chance to be shiny, there are ten that will be shiny for the first time in Pokemon GO! Those Shiny forms are listed below:



Carnivine

Chatot

Pachirisu

Chingling

Stunky

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Electrode

Overqwil

Skuntank

Pokemon GO Tour Event Bonuses

Several bonuses will be active during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event. They will remain active from 10 AM to 6 PM each day:

1/2 Hat Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

Up to 6 Special Trades can be made each day

1/2 Stardust trade costs

There is no limit on Remote Raid passes between Friday, February 23, at 12 AM and Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time!

Is There a Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global Ticket?

No, players do not need to purchase a ticket to participate in the Global version of Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh. In fact, there are no event tickets available to purchase. Everyone can participate in the event free of charge.

According to Serebii, tickets for the Shiny Shaymin Masterwork Research questline will be available to purchase on February 19 at 10 AM local time. They will cost $4.99 and offer a series of difficult challenges leading up to Shiny Shaymin’s release.

We will have a separate guide for the Masterwork Questline as soon as the pass is released.