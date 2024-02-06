Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh: Dates & Times, Habitat Schedule, & Shiny Debuts

Pokemon GO Tour is back in 2024, this time taking trainers to the mountainous region of Sinnoh. This means players will have the opportunity to enjoy a weekend full of Gen 4 fun featuring creatures first introduced in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl.
Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh.
Contents
- Dates & Times
- Habitat Schedule & Wild Spawns
- Incense Encounters
- Raid Bosses
- Egg Pool
- Shiny Debuts
- Event Bonuses
- Global Tour Tickets
- Shiny Shaymin Masterwork
When is Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh? Global & Los Angeles
Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh will take place on two separate weekends. The first weekend is for the in-person Los Angeles event, and the second is for the Global event. Below are the dates and times for each event:
|Location
|Dates & Times
|Los Angeles
|February 17-18, 2024
9 AM – 5 PM PST
|Global
|February 24 & 25, 2024
10 AM – 6 PM local time
Pokemon GO Wild Spawns & Habitat Schedule
The Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh global event will feature four rotating habitats, each containing unique spawns. The habitat will rotate each hour, giving players four chances to participate in each biome. Below is a schedule for when each habitat will appear, as well as which Pokemon you can encounter in each one.
Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Habitat Schedule
|Habitat Name
|Times
Bustling Boardwalk
|10 AM – 11 AM
2 PM – 3 PM
Ancient Grove
|11 AM – 12 PM
3 PM – 4 PM
Toxic Digs
|12 PM – 1 PM
4 PM – 5 PM
Geothermal Lagoon
|1 PM – 2 PM
5 PM – 6 PM
Bustling Boardwalk Wild Spawns
All the Pokemon pictured below will spawn during the Bustling Boardwalk Habitat hour:
Pikachu (Dawn Hat)
Magnemite
Electabuzz
Porygon
Ralts
Piplup
Starly
Bidoof
Buizel
Shellos (East)
Shellow (West)
Drifloon
Glameow
Finneon
Burmy (Trash Cloak)
Ancient Grove Wild Spawns
All the Pokemon pictured below will spawn during the Ancient Grove Habitat hour:
Pikachu (Rei Cap)
Pikachu (Akari Kerchief)
Hisuian Growlithe
Hisuian Voltorb
Tangela
Eevee
Misdreavus
Nosepass
Roselia
Turtwig
Kricketot
Burmy (Plant Cloak)
Combee
Cherubi
Bronzor
Toxic Digs Wild Spawns
All the Pokemon pictured below will spawn during the Toxic Digs Habitat hour:
Pikachu (Lucas Hat)
Pikachu (Dawn Hat)
Aipom
Yanma
Gligar
Sneasel
Duskull
Shinx
Cranidos
Shieldon
Burmy (Sand Cloak)
Stunky
Gible
Hippopotas
Skorupi
Croagunk
Geothermal Lagoon Wild Spawns
All the Pokemon pictured below will spawn during the Geothermal Lagoon Habitat hour:
Pikachu (Rei Cap)
Pikachu (Akari Kerchief)
Hisuian Qwilfish
Hisuian Sneasel
Lickitung
Rhyhorn
Magmar
Eevee
Togetic
Murkrow
Swinub
Snorunt
Chimchar
Buneary
Snover
Pokemon GO Tour Incense Bonus Encounters
During Tour Sinnoh, players can use Incense to attract special Pokemon that can’t be encountered otherwise. These are also split between habitat hours.
|Habitats
|Incense Spawns
|Bustling Boardwalk
Toxic Digs
|Unown S
Unown I
Unown N
Unown O
Unown H
|Ancient Grove
Geothermal Lagoon
|Unown H
Unown I
Unown S
Unwon U
Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour Raid Bosses
There will be several Pokemon from Sinnoh up for grabs via Raids. These include first & third-stage evolutions of starters along with Legendary Pokemon. And, of course, they rotate with each habitat.
One-Star Raids
|Bustling Boardwalk
Toxic Digs
|Ancient Grove
Geothermal Lagoon
Turtwig
Rowlet
Piplup
Cyndaquil
Chimchar
Oshawott
Three-Star Raids
|Bustling Boardwalk
Toxic Digs
|Ancient Grove
Geothermal Lagoon
Torterra
Hisuian Decidueye
Infernape
Hisuian Typhlosion
Empoleon
Hisuian Samurott
Five-Star Raids
|Bustling Boardwalk
Toxic Digs
|Ancient Grove
Geothermal Lagoon
Dialga
Dialga (Origin Forme)
Palkia
Palkia (Origin Forme)
Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Egg Pool
There are several Pokemon exclusive to hatching eggs that players obtain during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event. Below are all of the Pokemon you can hatch from eggs:
2km Eggs
Budew
Chingling
Bonsly
Mime Jr
Happiny
Munchlax
Riolu
Mantyke
5km Eggs
Hisuian Voltorb
Hisuian Qwilfish
Stunky
Gible
10km Eggs
Pachirisu
Chatot
Carnivine
Sinnoh Tour Shiny Pokemon Debut
While the vast majority of Pokemon you encounter during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh have the chance to be shiny, there are ten that will be shiny for the first time in Pokemon GO! Those Shiny forms are listed below:
Carnivine
Chatot
Pachirisu
Chingling
Stunky
Hisuian Voltorb
Hisuian Qwilfish
Hisuian Electrode
Overqwil
Skuntank
Pokemon GO Tour Event Bonuses
Several bonuses will be active during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event. They will remain active from 10 AM to 6 PM each day:
- 1/2 Hat Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event
- Up to 6 Special Trades can be made each day
- 1/2 Stardust trade costs
- There is no limit on Remote Raid passes between Friday, February 23, at 12 AM and Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time!
Is There a Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global Ticket?
No, players do not need to purchase a ticket to participate in the Global version of Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh. In fact, there are no event tickets available to purchase. Everyone can participate in the event free of charge.
Shiny Shaymin Masterwork Research Ticket Price & Release Date
According to Serebii, tickets for the Shiny Shaymin Masterwork Research questline will be available to purchase on February 19 at 10 AM local time. They will cost $4.99 and offer a series of difficult challenges leading up to Shiny Shaymin’s release.
We will have a separate guide for the Masterwork Questline as soon as the pass is released.