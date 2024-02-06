GuidesVideo Games

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh: Dates & Times, Habitat Schedule, & Shiny Debuts

By
0
pokemon go tour sinnoh 2024

Pokemon GO Tour is back in 2024, this time taking trainers to the mountainous region of Sinnoh. This means players will have the opportunity to enjoy a weekend full of Gen 4 fun featuring creatures first introduced in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh.

Contents

When is Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh? Global & Los Angeles

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh will take place on two separate weekends. The first weekend is for the in-person Los Angeles event, and the second is for the Global event. Below are the dates and times for each event:

LocationDates & Times
Los AngelesFebruary 17-18, 2024
9 AM – 5 PM PST
GlobalFebruary 24 & 25, 2024
10 AM – 6 PM local time

Pokemon GO Wild Spawns & Habitat Schedule

The Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh global event will feature four rotating habitats, each containing unique spawns. The habitat will rotate each hour, giving players four chances to participate in each biome. Below is a schedule for when each habitat will appear, as well as which Pokemon you can encounter in each one.

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Habitat Schedule

Habitat NameTimes
bustling boardwalk
Bustling Boardwalk		10 AM – 11 AM
2 PM – 3 PM
ancient grove
Ancient Grove		11 AM – 12 PM
3 PM – 4 PM
toxic digs
Toxic Digs		12 PM – 1 PM
4 PM – 5 PM
geothermal lagoon
Geothermal Lagoon		1 PM – 2 PM
5 PM – 6 PM

Bustling Boardwalk Wild Spawns

All the Pokemon pictured below will spawn during the Bustling Boardwalk Habitat hour:


Pikachu (Dawn Hat)		magnemite
Magnemite		electabuzz
Electabuzz
porygon
Porygon		ralts
Ralts		piplup
Piplup		starly
Starly
bidoof-female-back
Bidoof		buizel
Buizel		shellos-east
Shellos (East)		shellos
Shellow (West)
drifloon
Drifloon		glameow
Glameow		finneon
Finneon		trash-burmy
Burmy (Trash Cloak)

Ancient Grove Wild Spawns

All the Pokemon pictured below will spawn during the Ancient Grove Habitat hour:


Pikachu (Rei Cap)		pikachu akari kerchief
Pikachu (Akari Kerchief)		growlithe-hisuian
Hisuian Growlithe		voltorb-hisuian
Hisuian Voltorb
tangela
Tangela		eevee
Eevee		misdreavus
Misdreavus		nosepass
Nosepass
roselia
Roselia		turtwig
Turtwig		kricketot
Kricketot		burmy
Burmy (Plant Cloak)
combee
Combee		cherubi
Cherubi		bronzor
Bronzor

Toxic Digs Wild Spawns

All the Pokemon pictured below will spawn during the Toxic Digs Habitat hour:


Pikachu (Lucas Hat)
Pikachu (Dawn Hat)		aipom
Aipom		yanma
Yanma
gligar
Gligar		sneasel
Sneasel		duskull
Duskull		shinx
Shinx
cranidos
Cranidos		shieldon
Shieldon		412Burmy_Sandy_Cloak_Pok?mon_HOME
Burmy (Sand Cloak)		stunky
Stunky
gible
Gible		hippopotas
Hippopotas		skorupi
Skorupi		croagunk
Croagunk

Geothermal Lagoon Wild Spawns

All the Pokemon pictured below will spawn during the Geothermal Lagoon Habitat hour:


Pikachu (Rei Cap)
Pikachu (Akari Kerchief)		qwilfish-hisuian
Hisuian Qwilfish		hisuian-sneasel
Hisuian Sneasel
lickitung
Lickitung		rhyhorn
Rhyhorn		magmar
Magmar		eevee
Eevee
togetic
Togetic		murkrow
Murkrow		swinub
Swinub		snorunt
Snorunt
chimchar
Chimchar		buneary
Buneary		snover
Snover

Pokemon GO Tour Incense Bonus Encounters

During Tour Sinnoh, players can use Incense to attract special Pokemon that can’t be encountered otherwise. These are also split between habitat hours.

HabitatsIncense Spawns
Bustling Boardwalk
Toxic Digs		Unown S
Unown I
Unown N
Unown O
Unown H
Ancient Grove
Geothermal Lagoon		Unown H
Unown I
Unown S
Unwon U

Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour Raid Bosses

There will be several Pokemon from Sinnoh up for grabs via Raids. These include first & third-stage evolutions of starters along with Legendary Pokemon. And, of course, they rotate with each habitat.

One-Star Raids

Bustling Boardwalk
Toxic Digs		Ancient Grove
Geothermal Lagoon
turtwig
Turtwig		rowlet
Rowlet
piplup
Piplup		cyndaquil
Cyndaquil
chimchar
Chimchar		oshawott
Oshawott

Three-Star Raids

Bustling Boardwalk
Toxic Digs		Ancient Grove
Geothermal Lagoon
torterra
Torterra		Decidueye-Hisui
Hisuian Decidueye
infernape
Infernape		typhlosion-hisuian
Hisuian Typhlosion
empoleon_efcb00
Empoleon		samurott-hisuian
Hisuian Samurott

Five-Star Raids

Bustling Boardwalk
Toxic Digs		Ancient Grove
Geothermal Lagoon
dialga
Dialga		Dialga-Origin
Dialga (Origin Forme)
palkia
Palkia		origin forme palkia
Palkia (Origin Forme)

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Egg Pool

There are several Pokemon exclusive to hatching eggs that players obtain during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event. Below are all of the Pokemon you can hatch from eggs:

2km Eggs

budew
Budew		chingling
Chingling		bonsly
Bonsly		mime-jr
Mime Jr
happiny
Happiny		munchlax
Munchlax		riolu
Riolu		mantyke
Mantyke

5km Eggs

voltorb-hisuian
Hisuian Voltorb		qwilfish-hisuian
Hisuian Qwilfish
stunky
Stunky		gible
Gible

10km Eggs

pachirisu
Pachirisu		chatot
Chatot		carnivine
Carnivine

Sinnoh Tour Shiny Pokemon Debut

While the vast majority of Pokemon you encounter during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh have the chance to be shiny, there are ten that will be shiny for the first time in Pokemon GO! Those Shiny forms are listed below:

shiny carnivine
Carnivine		shiny chatot
Chatot		pachirisu shiny
Pachirisu		chingling shiny
Chingling		stunky shiny
Stunky
voltorb-hisuian shiny
Hisuian Voltorb
Hisuian Qwilfish		electrode-hisuian shiny
Hisuian Electrode		overqwil shiny
Overqwil		skuntank shiny
Skuntank

Pokemon GO Tour Event Bonuses

Several bonuses will be active during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event. They will remain active from 10 AM to 6 PM each day:

  • 1/2 Hat Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event
  • Up to 6 Special Trades can be made each day
  • 1/2 Stardust trade costs
  • There is no limit on Remote Raid passes between Friday, February 23, at 12 AM and Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time!

Is There a Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global Ticket?

No, players do not need to purchase a ticket to participate in the Global version of Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh. In fact, there are no event tickets available to purchase. Everyone can participate in the event free of charge.

Shiny Shaymin Masterwork Research Ticket Price & Release Date

shiny shaymin

According to Serebii, tickets for the Shiny Shaymin Masterwork Research questline will be available to purchase on February 19 at 10 AM local time. They will cost $4.99 and offer a series of difficult challenges leading up to Shiny Shaymin’s release.

We will have a separate guide for the Masterwork Questline as soon as the pass is released.

