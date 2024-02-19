Pokemon GO Glimmers of Gratitude Masterwork Research: All Tasks, Rewards, & Shiny Shaymin

The 2024 Masterwork Research ticket has finally arrived, offering Pokemon GO players a chance to encounter Shiny Shaymin for a limited time if they manage to complete the strenuous Glimmers of Gratitude questline. Here are all of the Glimmers of Gratitude Special Research tasks, rewards, prices, and dates.

Glimmers of Gratitude Masterwork Research Price

The ticket that grants players access to the Glimmer of Gratitude Masterwork Research is available in the mobile item shop for $4.99 USD. It cannot be purchased through the web store.

When Can You Buy Shiny Shaymin Masterwork Research?

The Glimmer of Gratitude Masterwork Research is available to purchase from Monday, February 19, at 10 AM until February 25, at 8 PM local time. After that, players will no longer be able to purchase the Masterwork Research.

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude Tasks & Rewards

Below are the currently available Masterwork Research tasks and their rewards. We will continue to update this section as more quests are released by Niantic.

Special Research Tasks 1/7

Quest Reward Catch 492 Pokemon from Kanto 492 XP Catch 492 Pokemon from Johto 492 XP Catch 492 Pokemon from Hoenn 492 XP Catch 492 Pokemon from Sinnoh 492 XP

Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy, 10 Giratina Candy

Special Research Tasks 2/7

Quest Reward Catch 10 Grass-type Pokemon Burmy Encounter Catch a Pokemon 5 Days in a Row Wild Encounter Catch a Pokemon on 15 Different Days Wild Encounter

Rewards: 1 Incense, 30 Ultra Balls, 1 Rare Candy XL

Glimmers of Gratitude Rewards

Obviously, the big door prize for completing the Glimmers of Gratitude Masterwork Research is an encounter with Shiny Shaymin. This is the shiny variant of the Gen 4 Mythical, which is difficult to obtain legitimately outside of this paid research.

In addition to the mint green hedgehog, Niantic is promising oodles of rewards to make the ticket worth the price of entry. They’ve listed the following:

30 Shaymin Candy

10,548 XP and 9,840 Stardust

2 Rare Candy XL and 3 Rare Candies

5 Rare Candies for trainers level 30 and below

60 Ultra Balls,3 Rocket Radars, 1 Lure Module, 1 Mossy Lure Module, 1 Glacial Lure Modeul, 2 Incense, and more!

Of course, this research will likely take months or even years to complete for some players. If you’re like me, you’re still working through the 2022 and 2023 Masterwork Research. But one day, those Shiny Mythicals will be ours!