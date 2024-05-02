It might be late in the game’s life cycle, but Madden 24 is still throwing out heat. In fact, there’s a way to add a free 99 overall quarterback to your lineup. Here’s how to get the free 99 overall Sam Howell in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT).

How to Get the Free 99 Overall Sam Howell in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)

To celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, MUT is releasing a new promo that features six cards, including the Sam Howell that comes in the Welcome Pack. At first, the quarterback card doesn’t seem very desirable, being a 92 overall, but there’s a way to get it to 99 and save a lot of coins at the most important position at the game.

Here are all the steps to follow if you want to add 99 overall Sam Howell to your team:

Complete AANHPI Challenges to earn Upgrade Tokens

Use two Upgrade Tokens to get Sam Howell to 96 overall

Complete AANHPI Field Pass Weekly Challenges to get Max Upgrade Token

Use the Max Upgrade Token to get Sam Howell to 99 Overall

Completing AANHPI challenges will unlock additional players in the promo, and those same steps can be completed to get them to 99 overall. Unfortunately, no matter which player you decide to upgrade, it’s going to take a few weeks to finish the job, as there are four AANHPI Field Pass Weekly Challenges. All the effort will be worth it, though, because, at this time of the year, 99 overall players are the difference between winning and losing.

And that’s how to get the free 99 overall Sam Howell in Madden 24 MUT.

Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

