If you want to upgrade your defense in Madden 24, choosing the best playbook will give you a good foundation to work from. Here is the best defense in Madden 24.

Best Defensive Playbook in Madden 24

The best defense in Madden 24 can be found in the defensive playbook for the back-to-back Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The team may be best known for its electric offensive carried by superstar duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but they had one of the league’s best defenses in the 2023 NFL season. That real-life success has translated to Madden 24, where Andy Reid’s defensive playbook shines as a dynamic and all-round solid option for players. Many teams in Madden 24 share defensive plays, but most lack certain formations that are key to breaking down powerful offenses. When it comes to building a good defensive foundation, it’s hard to go wrong with the Chiefs, no matter your play style.

The Kansas City Chiefs playbook hands you the tools necessary to bring your game to the next level, but you still have to put in the work. But don’t worry – we’ll give you a head start with some of our favorite plays and formations.

Best Plays in Chiefs’ Defensive Playbook in Madden 24

When learning the best defense in Madden 24, the defensive formation in the Kansas City Chiefs playbook that you should gravitate towards is Dollar. Nickel is another good option, available in most playbooks, but Dollar gives you more options to choose from. Cover 3 Buzz Spy is a personal favorite, especially against mobile quarterbacks who like to use their legs. Lurking as the QB spy or a middle zone player usually does the trick, as the three deep blue zones should be able to take care of deep passes. Against the run, I’ll usually stick with this setup with small variations, like blitzing the spy, instead of keeping him in coverage. But if that is not your cup of tea, there is another formation from the Chiefs’ playbook that could benefit you.

If maintaining pocket pressure is a problem for you, sticking with Nickel might be the right move. Cover 3 Sky is the go-to here, a reliable play that covers a lot of ground in the air and yet provides a more than solid pass rush. If you’re up against savvy players who know how to break zones, you’ll still be able to audible into other solid plays that take care of that. Of course, whether your defense is good is still up to your skill level and a bit of luck, but starting with a good foundation is paramount to success.

And that’s the best defense in Madden 24. Now that you have a good defensive scheme, you can also improve the other side of the ball. For those wanting to up their offensive game, check out the best offensive playbook in Madden 24.

Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

