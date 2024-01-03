Playing a multiplayer game with your friends can be fun, but building a team to beat your best buddy in a sports game just hits different. So, is Franchise mode crossplay in Madden 24?

Is Franchise Mode Crossplay in Madden 24?

Crossplay is the ability to play games online between consoles. If you play Fortnite, you’re probably aware of the fact that the game has had crossplay basically since release, allowing squads to load up without worrying about all being on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. It took a little longer for sports games to come around to getting crossplay, but the good news is that Madden 24 does have the feature – it’s just not available in every mode.

Madden 24 allows players to play cross-platform in Head-to-Head, Madden Ultimate Team, Superstar KO, and Superstar Showdown. So, that means that, as of writing, players cannot load into Franchise and start a new save with someone on Xbox if they’re on PlayStation. There have been reports of a beta being in the works in the last few months that would allow players to try crossplay in Franchise mode, but there hasn’t been an official release date announcement by EA.

What Is Franchise Mode in Madden 24?

For those who may be unfamiliar with Franchise mode and have a friend who’s really into it and wants them to play, it’s arguably the most popular mode in Madden. It allows players to become the owner, general manager, and coach of their favorite team and build a roster of their own making. Some diehards have been known to let a franchise go on for decades, allowing the NFL to become full of AI-generated players. If that sounds enticing to you, it may be time to check out Franchise mode as Madden 24 prepares to try out crossplay.