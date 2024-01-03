With the NFL regular season nearing its end, fans are turning their attention to the playoffs, which will crown the latest Super Bowl champion. However, the end of the season means a new Madden will be on its way. So, when does Madden 25 come out?

When Does Madden 25 Come Out?

NFL seasons come to a close in early February, but that doesn’t mean a new game comes out right after. The league needs a few months to go through free agency, the draft, and offseason workouts before rosters are set and ready to be put in the newest Madden. However, if previous release dates are anything to go by, Madden 25 should be hitting shelves in the middle of August, a month before the 2024 season kicks off.

The wait between games can be grueling because, even though players are switching teams, the rosters don’t change. Thankfully, Ultimate Team does continue to update after the playing season, giving Madden diehards something to do as they await the next title.

What to Expect From Madden 25

The first major thing to discuss about Madden 25 is that it probably won’t be called “Madden 25.” In celebration of its 25th anniversary, EA Sports released a game called Madden 25 in August 2013. As soon as that was announced, gamers knew that a decade later, EA would run into this problem, and now, it’s time to see how creative the team over there is.

After the name conundrum, the second biggest topic of conversation will be surrounding the cover athlete. Lamar Jackson looks primed to win MVP and is the leading candidate for the honor, but he already appeared on Madden 21‘s cover, so EA may go in another direction. That could mean standout receivers like Tyreek Hill and Puka Nacua and fantasy football legend Christian McCaffrey are in the running.