Building a successful franchise in Madden 24 can be a grueling process, and it gets worse when it feels like the game is constantly subbing players out of games. Here’s how to turn off fatigue in Madden 24 franchise mode.

How to Turn Off Fatigue in Madden 24 Franchise Mode

Fatigue is a real issue in every sport. Players can only take so much, and with an NFL season, in particular, being as strenuous as it is, it’s nearly impossible for someone to play every snap of every game. That’s why Madden 24, a game that prides itself on realism, added progressive fatigue, which forces players to get subbed out more consistently as the season progresses.

However, when you’re playing a game and trying to throw for 700 yards, you’re not worried about the game feeling real – you want all hands on deck. So, in order to turn off fatigue, you’ll have to follow a few steps:

Boot up Madden 24 and select Franchise. Select the franchise you want to change and head to “League Settings.” Scroll down until you see “Game Options” and locate “Fatigue.” Change the option to “Off.”

Once that process is complete and you head into your next game, you should notice that your starters stay in for the duration of the contest. That should allow you to run a hurry-up offense without worrying about players losing speed and totally forget about that 69 overall wide receiver who was dropping passes. It will also go a long way to improving your MVP odds and ensuring your running back wins Rookie of the Year.

