The Galactic Civil War is making its way to LEGO Fortnite, and you can join in on the fun by acquiring some iconic Star Wars items. Of course, all anyone will care about is getting their hands on a Lightsaber. So, here’s how to get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite

After you load up LEGO Fortnite after the Star Wars update, a massive Star Destroyer will appear in the sky and crash land in your world. The Imperials are after the Rebels, and it’s up to you to save the forces of good. A sword and pickaxe won’t get the job done this time, but thankfully, there is a way to add a Lightsaber to your arsenal, and all it takes is lending a helping hand.

By visiting the Rebels and helping them build up their Base, you can get a Lightsaber. You should have plenty of experience doing this if you’re a veteran LEGO Fortnite player, but the challenges this time around will be a little different. The Rebels will ask you to supply resources, which is simple enough, and you’ll also have to help construct some Rebel buildings. It also appears that starting a new world in Sandbox mode will instanly give you access to a Lightsaber.

Related: Everything Coming to Fortnite for Star Wars Day 2024

Once you have your Lightsaber, you’ll be able to complete a few of the challenges for the Star Wars event in LEGO Fortnite, such as “Defeat Stormtroopers with a Lightsaber” and “Equip a Lightsaber.” And if doing challenges really isn’t your style, you can just use the Rebels to get your Lightsaber and then use it to rule your LEGO Fortnite world with an iron fist.

And that’s how to get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more