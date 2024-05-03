A Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 3, 2024 09:44 am

The Galactic Civil War is making its way to LEGO Fortnite, and you can join in on the fun by acquiring some iconic Star Wars items. Of course, all anyone will care about is getting their hands on a Lightsaber. So, here’s how to get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite

The Rebel Village in LEGO Fortnite. This image is part of an article about how to get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite.

After you load up LEGO Fortnite after the Star Wars update, a massive Star Destroyer will appear in the sky and crash land in your world. The Imperials are after the Rebels, and it’s up to you to save the forces of good. A sword and pickaxe won’t get the job done this time, but thankfully, there is a way to add a Lightsaber to your arsenal, and all it takes is lending a helping hand.

By visiting the Rebels and helping them build up their Base, you can get a Lightsaber. You should have plenty of experience doing this if you’re a veteran LEGO Fortnite player, but the challenges this time around will be a little different. The Rebels will ask you to supply resources, which is simple enough, and you’ll also have to help construct some Rebel buildings. It also appears that starting a new world in Sandbox mode will instanly give you access to a Lightsaber.

Related: Everything Coming to Fortnite for Star Wars Day 2024

Once you have your Lightsaber, you’ll be able to complete a few of the challenges for the Star Wars event in LEGO Fortnite, such as “Defeat Stormtroopers with a Lightsaber” and “Equip a Lightsaber.” And if doing challenges really isn’t your style, you can just use the Rebels to get your Lightsaber and then use it to rule your LEGO Fortnite world with an iron fist.

And that’s how to get a Lightsaber in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
LEGO Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to Find the Crashed Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite
The Star Destroyer crashing in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Where to Find the Crashed Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 3, 2024
Read Article How To Get Plastoids In LEGO Fortnite
fortnite lego plastoids
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Get Plastoids In LEGO Fortnite
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 3, 2024
Read Article Best Tapu Fini Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
tapu fini pokemon go
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Tapu Fini Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to Find the Crashed Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite
The Star Destroyer crashing in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Where to Find the Crashed Star Destroyer in LEGO Fortnite
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 3, 2024
Read Article How To Get Plastoids In LEGO Fortnite
fortnite lego plastoids
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Get Plastoids In LEGO Fortnite
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 3, 2024
Read Article Best Tapu Fini Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
tapu fini pokemon go
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Tapu Fini Counters For Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 3, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67