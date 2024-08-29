When Does Ranked Play Launch in Warzone During BO6?

There were plenty of exciting announcements surrounding the Black Ops 6 integration of Call of Duty: Warzone at COD Next. One announcement that might have flown under the radar was that Warzone Ranked Play has a concrete release window during BO6.

Currently, in MW3, Warzone already has an existing Ranked Play mode. The mode will continue to be supported until the integration of Warzone with BO6, which is happening with the Season 1 update. This is also when Ranked Play launches for BO6 multiplayer and the first Battle Pass is introduced.

The next version of Warzone launches in Season 1 of BO6. Image via Activision

However, the start of Season 1 isn’t when a new version of Ranked Play is going to launch in the next installment of Warzone. Instead, the developers revealed that Ranked Play is coming to Warzone with the Season 1 Reloaded update, which will likely be released after the start of 2025 in January.

Where Will Ranked Play Take Place?

Ranked Play in the BO6 version of Warzone will take place in Urzikstan and not Area 99, the new Resurgence map that was unveiled during COD Next. It’s possible that a future season could see the Ranked Play maps swap, but the start of Ranked will be played on the larger map.

While the ultimate release date of the next installment of Ranked Play isn’t what Warzone players were hoping for, this might be the better route. Traditionally, the start of a new integration in Warzone is full of bugs, overpowered weapons, and a bigger-than-normal cheating problem. Launching Ranked after most of these issues have been sorted out should provide a more stable experience for all players.

Delays could occur that push back the release date, so we’ll have to wait and see if the developers can keep their current timetable.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25.

