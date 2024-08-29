Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Activision
Guides
Video Games

When Does Ranked Play Launch in Black Ops 6?

Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|

Published: Aug 28, 2024 08:34 pm

The release of Ranked Play in a new Call of Duty title is always highly anticipated by the competitive community. In Black Ops 6, players won’t have to wait long to get their hands on Ranked Play, as COD Next gave us a confirmed release date for the mode.

When Is the Ranked Play Release Date in BO6?

The developers at Treyarch revealed that Ranked Play will drop alongside the Season 1 update in Black Ops 6 (BO6). Treyarch has been leading the development of every Ranked Play installment since Black Ops Cold War, so a delay seems unlikely considering how much experience the developers have under their belts.

Image of a shootout in a train station during a game of hardpoint in Cal lof Duty: Black Ops 6
Image via Activision

Treyarch also stated that Ranked Play in BO6 will be the definitive experience compared to every Ranked mode before it. It’s unclear exactly what that entails, but you can likely expect a streamlined experience in terms of ranks, leveling up, and queueing. Of course, Ranked is only as strong as the gameplay, but BO6 seems to be in a solid spot as of its beta build. As for the cheating issue that’s plagued Ranked Play over the past few years, we’ll have to wait and see about what fixes Activision makes to combat that problem.

When is Season 1 in BO6?

While Ranked Play launches with Season 1 in BO6, we don’t exactly know when that will be. However, if we go by previous years, Season 1 should arrive around early-mid December. The update will introduce the game’s first Battle Pass, new maps and weapons, and plenty of additional patches and content. And naturally we can expect the return of some beloved and iconic maps and some fan-favorite game modes.

The start of Season 1 is the fastest a Ranked Play mode has arrived in multiplayer in nearly a decade. Previous games have seen Ranked launch with either Season 1 Reloaded or Season 2. Hopefully, the quicker turnaround time doesn’t lead to any major issues with Ranked in BO6, but that remains to be seen.

Black Ops 6 will be available to play on October 25.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
