When Is the Area 99 Map Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone?

Prior to the Call of Duty Next event that’s taking place on Aug. 28, Activision decided to release a teaser for the new Warzone map, Area 99. Below, you can see the current expected release date for Area 99 in Warzone and other rumored details about it.

At the time of writing, Activision has yet to make any formal announcement regarding the release date for the Area 99 map. However, given the fact that we’re going to see gameplay of the map at the CoD Next event, it’s almost a certainty that Area 99 will be included in Warzone when the game integrates with Black Ops 6.

The Area 99 teaser graphic. Image via Activision

Since the launch of Black Ops Cold War in 2020, Warzone has always integrated with the new CoD title at the start of Season 1. For the entire preseason of the new title, Warzone players don’t have access to any of the fresh content in the new multiplayer experience. Then, when Season 1 comes around, Warzone completely changes and gets revamped with all that new content.

The same is confirmed to happen with BO6, meaning Season 1 is the most likely time for Area 99 to be introduced to Warzone. Exactly when Season 1 is launching in BO6 is another question, but in the past, the first or second week of December has been the usual release window for it. With BO6 launching on Oct. 25, Warzone fans will likely have to wait six or seven weeks until they can play Area 99.

Of course, we don’t know anything for certain regarding a release date until CoD Next gets underway. I’ll update this article with any new details on Area 99’s launch date if and when they become available.

What Is the Area 99 Map in Warzone?

From the brief teaser we have available, Area 99 looks to be a Resurgence-style map that will replace Rebirth Island in Warzone when Season 1 of BO6 releases. Area 99 will presumably slot in alongside Urzikstan, as the large map is seemingly sticking around for the next iteration of Warzone, at least for Season 1. A Verdansk return is rumored for spring 2025, which would replace Urzikstan, but nothing has been confirmed by Activision on that front.

Area 99 is being developed by Treyarch, not Raven Software, and it will have some nods to famous Black Ops maps. As we can see in the bottom-half of the teaser image, at least a part of Nuketown is featured on the map. We can likely expect more locations to feature sections of Black Ops maps as well, similar to the original Blackout map.

CoD Next will unveil most of what Area 99 has to offer, so make sure to tune into that event on Aug. 28. Then, you can hop into the BO6 beta starting on Aug. 30 if you pre-ordered the game, claimed a beta code, or are a Game Pass subscriber.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now.

