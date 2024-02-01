Modern Warfare 3 has been part of Warzone for a while now, with Season 1 kicking off the update. However, Warzone is still missing something major. So, when is Rebirth Island coming to Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Warzone?

Recommended Videos

What Is Rebirth Island?

Taking inspiration from Rebirth Island from the “Rebirth” mission in Call of Duty: Black Ops, this Warzone map was one of the more popular in the game. When it first released in 2020, it was a nice change of pace from the traditional Warzone experience, offering players a quicker game with a smaller map, meaning fewer locations for enemies to hide in.

Rebirth Island remained a massive part of Warzone until it was removed in November of 2022 due to the launch of WZ2. Other Resurgence maps, such as Vondel and Ashika Island, have been added and found success, but they’re not Rebirth Island, and players know it. That has led many on social media to voice their frustrations about the map’s log absence.

Related: How to Get a Nuke in MW3 Warzone

When Is Rebirth Island Coming to MW3 Warzone?

With all of this backlash, one would think that the powers that be would have plans to add Rebirth Island back to Warzone as soon as possible. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s coming with the start of Season 2, but Activision has made it clear that it intends for the map to return sometime in 2024.

That may not be the answer many eager gamers were waiting for, but with new modes like Ranked Resurgence coming to Warzone, there is plenty to hold people over as they wait to drop on Rebirth Island once again.

And that’s when Rebirth Island is coming to MW3 Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.