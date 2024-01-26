Waiting until the final circles to eliminate the remaining squads is how most people attempt to obtain a win in Warzone. However, there’s another way, and it involves a pretty big explosion. Here’s how to get a Nuke in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Warzone.

How to Get a Nuke in MW3 Warzone

For the uninitiated, the Tactical Nuke has been a mainstay of the Call of Duty franchise for many years. Back in the day, a player would have to go on a tear, pulling off 25 kills in a row without dying, to get a Nuke and end a Multiplayer match. The device returned in Warzone 2, but with all of the sweats in the game, a long killstreak wasn’t enough.

Now, in order to get a Nuke in MW3 Warzone, players will have to win five games in a row – or 30 games in total – to unlock the Champion’s Quest contract. However, that’s only half of the battle, as completing this contract may be harder than just killing the whole lobby. Here are all the steps to complete the Champion’s Quest contract and get a Nuke in MW3 Warzone:

Pick up the Champion’s Quest contract, displayed as a yellow crown with the letters WZ in it, in a Warzone match, which starts the 20-minute timer. Locate and pick up a Geiger counter, which is displayed as a yellow phone with wings on the map. Head to the green circle on the map and locate and loot the radioactive cache to find the first of three required elements. Locate and open the nuclear safe to obtain the second element. Locate the nuclear chopper and shoot it down. Head to the crash site and find the third element. Locate the bomb site, which is displayed as a yellow radioactive symbol with wings on the map. Assemble the Nuke and defend it.

If all of those steps are completed, players will get a Nuke in MW3 Warzone and complete the Champion’s Quest contract. And that’s not all, as there are a few rewards that are tied to pulling off the feat.

Rewards for Getting a Nuke in MW3 Warzone

Here are all of the rewards players get for completing the Champion’s Quest contract in MW3 Warzone:

Atomic Weapon Charm

Acerbic Roil Weapon Camo

Big Boom Calling Card

Dangerous Material Emblem

Meltdown 240 Operator Skin

Number 1 Emblem

Nuke Crew Weapon Sticker

Warning: Nuke Weapon Sticker

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.