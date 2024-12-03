Best Galacta Decks in Marvel Snap

Did you know Galactus has a daughter? According to the Marvel Rivals crossover season of Marvel Snap, he apparently does, and her name is Galacta. As the season pass card and the daughter of one of the most powerful beings in comic book history, you best believe she’s a powerhouse.

How Galacta Works in Marvel Snap

Galacta: Daughter of Galactus is a 4 cost 6 power card with an ability that reads: Each turn, the first card you play at another location reveals with +3 Power.

This effect is similar but easier to pull off than Elsa Bloodstone’s power granting effect, as you only have to play it at another location to gain the bonus power; however, it only affects one card per turn.

As Galacta counts as the first card you play, you have to wait until the turn after you play her to get this effect. As such, you’ll want to get her out as early as possible with the help of Zabu or Psylocke.

+3 power synergizes with quite a lot of cards like Black Panther, Brood, and even Galactus himself.

Galacta grants the bonus to the cards before they are revealed, so the likes of Mysterio also work with her.

Best Day One Galacta Decks in Marvel Snap

The deck building potential of Galacta is quite staggering; as a 4 cost card that on average adds 6 more power, making her a 12 power card, she fits into most decks that aren’t combo specific. I do believe right away she’ll find a place in two meta decks: Silver Surfer and Scream move. Let’s take a look at the former:

Nova

Mister Sinister

Psylocke

Brood

Magik

Silver Surfer

Killmonger

Hope Summers

Sebastian Shaw

Absorbing Man

Galacta: Daughter of Galactus

Sera

Other than Sebastian Shaw, there is no other necessary Series 5 card as Hope Summers can be swapped out for Copycat, Red Guardian, or some other 3 drop of your choice. All told, it’s a relatively inexpensive deck.

While Hazmat Silver Surfer has generally performed better, Galacta actually might give this list an edge. With Galacta down on turn 3 with Psylocke (which you can also use to ramp into Sera early), you can drop Brood for a 3 cost 15 power card. That’s also why Mister Sinister makes this list; he becomes a 2 cost 10 power card if played after Galacta is on the board. She basically replaces Forge.

Otherwise, the rest of your package is your typical Silver Surfer list where you’ll want to drop Sera on turn 5 before playing a flurry of 3 drops on the final turn.

One of the most powerful and surprising decks in Marvel Snap has been Scream-centric move decks. While Galacta doesn’t have great synergy with move, she provides simple buffs to your versatile cards that can really help you run away with the game. Here’s a list:

Kingpin

Hydra Bob

Kraven

Scream

Juggernaut

Polaris

Spider-Man

Galacta: Daughter of Galactus

Miles Morales: Spider-Man

Cannonball

Alioth

Magneto

For Series 5 cards, Scream and Cannonball are necessary. You can swap out Hydra Bob for something like Jeff. Alioth can also be subbed for another tech card like Shang-Chi.

If you haven’t played this list before, the goal is to build a lead with Kingpin, Kraven, and Scream as you whip you and your opponent’s cards back and forth across the board before finishing them off with Magneto, Cannonball, or Alioth.

Galacta is great here because, from turn 4 onward, she can add much needed power to the likes of Cannonball or Alioth while also powering up some smaller cards like Juggernaut to help win lanes on the final turn.

Is Galacta Worth Buying the Season Pass For?

Yes, Galacta: Daughter of Galactus is definitely worth picking up the season pass for, as she’s a relatively overpowered card, so much so that I wouldn’t be surprised if she got nerfed like the season pass card from two months ago, Agent Venom. Like Agent Venom, I still expect her to be a powerful card going forward even if she does get nerfed and an almost necessary card to have in your collection.

