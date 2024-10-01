How do you make the spooky season special in a world of people who dress up in costumes daily? Marvel Snap has found the answer: release more symbiote cards. This season is We Are Venom and features seven new cards. Here are the best Agent Venom decks in Marvel Snap.

How Does Agent Venom Work in Marvel Snap

Agent Venom is a 2-cost, 4-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Set the Power of all cards in your deck to 4.”

This means that, when Agent Venom is played, all your cards will be set to 4 power that are still in the deck, much the same way Bast sets your hand to 4 power.

Obviously, this means that Agent Venom works well with low-power cards like Iron Man, Kitty Pryde, Deadpool, and more.

Do note that the cards Agent Venom sets to 4 can be returned to their base power by Shadow King.

Best Day One Agent Venom Decks in Marvel Snap

Agent Venom might actually bring some older decks back to the forefront of the meta, namely bounce and a Kitty Pryde/Thena/Angela list, making him a great card for deck builders moving forward. Personally, I see him doing best in a list that utilizes Iron Man to go tall in one lane, particularly this one:

Kitty Pryde

Silver Sable

Thena

Ravonna Renslayer

Angela

Agent Venom

Mysterio

mystique

Sage

Hope Summers

Shang-Chi (or Cosmo)

Iron Man

Thena and Hope Summers are Series 5 cards integral to this list. However, you can swap out Silver Sable for another great value card like White Widow, Gwen Pool, or even US Agent if you’re careful with where you place him.

First things first: you may notice that Ravonna Renslayer and Agent Venom have anti-synergy. Agent Venom will remove the discounted benefit from Thena, Mystique, Sage, and Iron Man. However, this list was run with great success with Gwenpool, which often did the same thing. Simply put, you’ll have to wait and see when to play Ravonna Renslayer over Agent Venom; if you have Iron Man and Mystique in hand, you have your game-winning combo. If you have one or the other – great, they’ll still only be a 7-power combo you can get off on the final turn with the help of Hope Summers.

Otherwise, this deck is pretty straightforward: win one lane with Thena, Angela, and Kitty Pryde, and then stack another with the likes of Iron Man and Sage. Be wary of counters like Shadow King and Enchantress. In fact, if you find yourself running into them a lot, consider swapping out Shang-Chi for Cosmo.

Though a much harder deck to pilot, Werewolf Bounce has been in a great position for weeks now despite the recent nerf to Beast. Here’s a list that Agent Venom slots into:

The Hood

Silver Sable

Nico Minoru

Black Swan

Falcon

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Agent Venom

Mysterio

Sage

Werewolf by Night

Hit-Monkey

Beast

This is one of the best Agent Venom decks to experiment with in Marvel Snap, so don’t fret if you don’t have some of the Series 5 cards. Werewolf by Night is mandatory, but Silver Sable and Nico Minoru can be swapped for Iceman, and Black Swan isn’t necessary – try Iron Man or a cheaper card like Rocket Racoon in her place. Hawkeye Kate Bishop is an amazing piece of the puzzle, though, so if you don’t have her, consider running something else.

The playline here is simple: get some value with Agent Venom by playing him on turn 2 before throwing down a Werewolf by Night to jump around the board with all on reveal cards (except for Mysterio – his value with Agent Venom makes him basically a Doctor Doom – too good to pass up). Then, play Hit-Monkey on the final turn while pulling Werewolf into another lane and enjoy your new cubes.

Agent Venom Counters in Marvel Snap

Agent Venom isn’t particularly easy to directly counter, as he comes down a turn before Cosmo most of the time. However, the cards he buffs are susceptible to Shadow King, perhaps the most underrated tech card in Marvel Snap, so consider slotting him into your favorite deck if you’re struggling against Agent Venom builds.

Is Agent Venom Worth Buying the Season Pass For?

As always, the Marvel Snap season pass is just too good of a deal at $9.99 USD to pass up if you’re an avid player of the game. The amount of gold and credits you get almost makes the free card an afterthought; that said, Agent Venom is a pretty good card that I do believe will have a permanent spot in the meta as long as people aren’t heavily countering Iron Man.

And those are the best Agent Venom decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

