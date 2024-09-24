There are too many Spider-People, but Marvel Snap doesn’t care, as it’s adding another spidery card with Scarlet Spider. It’s the third new Activate card added to the game, not including reworked old cards, and it might be the strongest. Here are the best Scarlet Spider decks in Marvel Snap.

Recommended Videos

How Scarlet Spider Works in Marvel Snap

Scarlet Spider is a 4-cost, 5-power card with an ability that reads: “Activate: Add an exact clone of this to another location.”

Remember that Activate cards can only be used once. If paired with Symbiote Spider-Man’s ability to absorb a card, you will not be able to activate Scarlet Spider again.

The new Scarlet Spider card will be added to another location, which means it can reach locations that have been flooded with Storm but not into a Professor X lane as it isn’t moving.

Best Scarlet Spider Decks in Marvel Snap

Scarlet Spider fits into quite a lot of different decks as a general value play, as it’s clearly a 4-power card for 10 cost – this is on par with the likes of Crossbones, Typhoid Mary, and Cull Obsidian, but without any of the downside of those cards. But to make the most use out of Scarlet Spider, you’ll want to run a deck that can buff him up to higher numbers. Let’s start with a Namora list:

Echo

Nightcrawler

Jeff!

Iron Heart

Sage

Wong

Scarlet Spider

Iron Lad

Symbiote Spider-Man

White Tiger

Namora

Odin

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

This is a pretty expensive deck, with Jeff!, Symbiote Spider-Man, and Namora being mandatory. Sage can be swapped out for something like Psylocke in order to ramp out synergistic cards, while Iron Lad can be subbed with Jubilee.

The goal with this deck is to have cards like Jeff! and Scarlet Spider alone in one lane while prepping another with Wong or Symbiote Spider-Man into Namora. Scarlet Spider adds a bit more consistency here because even if you only have Scarlet Spider alone, triggering Namora once on him before dropping Odin to trigger Namora again and then activating Scarlet Spider will send another 15-power card to a new location. It is, however, quite weak to Alioth and other cards like Cosmo. Furthermore, you can also hope Scarlet Spider flips into a lane on his own, leaving two cards for Namora.

Believe it or not, Scarlet Spider might make Cerebro 5 decks viable. Here’s a list:

Ant-Man

Hydra Bob

Titania

Lizard

Cerebro

Mystique

Luke Cage

Copycat

Enchantress

Moon Girl

Omega Red

Scarlet Spider

Click here to copy this list from untapped.

Hydra Bob can be replaced with Martyr if you have her, and if not, consider slotting in Medusa as she’s cheap but comes with a restriction. Other good options are Silk, Polaris, Spider-Man, and Captain Marvel.

The win condition with this deck is pretty straightforward: spread out 5-power cards across the board, trying to fill a lane with Ant-Man in it while hoping to draw Cerebro into Mystique on the final turn. Moon Girl is great for copying Cerebroo in hand or doubling up on cheap cards like Ant-Man and Hydra Bob – just be careful how you play Titania. Scarlet Spider adds a layer of consistency to this deck, as he’s essentially a mini Doctor Doom, spreading two 5-power cards across the board.

Related: Best Silver Sable Decks in Marvel Snap

How To Counter Scarlet Spider in Marvel Snap

As there is no direct Activate counter at the moment, the typical counters will help you here as most people will want to buff Scarlet Spider above 10 power. Hitting him with a Shang-Chi or, if you’re lucky, a Shadow King before he activates will take a lot of wind out of your opponent’s sails. If Cerebro 5 does take off – which, to be honest, it might – consider running something like Rogue or Enchantress to steal the Cerebro effect.

Is Scarlet Spider Worth Your Spotlight Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

In the long run, yes. Scarlet Spider’s effect seems rather powerful, but at the moment, I do believe it’s a little overhyped by the larger Marvel Snap community. For the most part, Scarlet Spider is a great card that can slot into many decks as a mini Doctor Doom with plenty of upside. However, I do think pulling combos off with it will be much more difficult than people think with the likes of Hela dominating the meta and either clog or Alioth ruining your day elsewhere.

In short, if you have the resources, pick Scarlet Spider up, as the upcoming Venom season features fewer must-buy cards.

And those are the best Scarlet Spider decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy