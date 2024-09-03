Releasing alongside Symbiote Spider-Man is Silver Sable, a great card in its own right that looks like it might get lost in the excitement of Marvel Snap’s The Amazing Spider-Season. Let’s take a look at whether you should add her to your collection.

How Silver Sable Works in Marvel Snap

Silver Sable is a 1 power, 1 cost card with an ability that reads: On Reveal: Steal 2 Power from the top card of your opponent’s deck.

We’ve seen the steal mechanic before with Cassandra Nova, and this card works much the same way except it only hits one card, making it effectively a 1 cost 3 power card. However, if your opponent plays the affected card, Silver Sable becomes 5 power for 1 cost.

Compared to other 1 cost cards with high power, such as Titania, Martyr, and Hydra Bob, Silver Sable is the safest and most beneficial of the bunch. Plus, she has some upside with cards such as Falcon and the (recently nerfed) Beast, allowing you to play her over and over again.

Best Silver Sable Decks in Marvel Snap

Silver Sable won’t be a meta-defining card but she does have a few homes, and you’ll probably want to get her if you’re a fan of these styles of decks. First up is bounce, which took a hit with a recent nerf to beast but still has some potential alongside an affliction package and Ajax. Here’s the list:

The Hood

Silver Sable

Nico Minoru

Beast

Hazmat

White Widow

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Cassandra Nova

Werewolf by Night

Viper

Shang-Chi

Ajax

This list has several Series 5 cards that can be replaced and a couple that can’t: Nico Minoru, White Widow, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, Cassandra Nova, Werewolf by Night, and Ajax. The last two are must-haves as big-statted plays, while the others can be replaced with the likes of Rocket Raccoon or Debrii.

This list may look complicated, but it is pretty straightforward: load up cheap cards in one lane while trying to clog up your opponent, play Werewolf by Night on turn three, and then return those cheap cards back into your hand with Beast. From there, throw those clogging cards back down to send Werewolf by Night jumping around the map while dropping Hazmat to buff up your Ajax near the end of the match.

Silver Sable excels here because with Beast she can trigger twice, becoming a 6 power card with the upside of providing extra stats to Ajax if the cards she steals power from are played.

The next is quite simple: Gilgamesh Zoo, one of the most powerful meta decks at the moment, makes for a great home for Silver Sable with this list:

Ant-Man

Silver Sable

Squirrel Girl

Dazzler

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Marvel Boy

Caiera

Shanna the She-Devil

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

Gilgamesh

Mockingbird

Series 5 cards in this list include Hawkeye Kate Bishop, Marvel Boy, Caiera, Gilgamesh, and Mockingbird. Hawkeye Kate Bishop can be swapped out for a 1 cost card such as Nico Minoru or Nightcrawler. Mockingbird can be swapped out for Cull Obsidian. The other expensive cards, however, are necessary to make this deck work.

The ideal line with this deck is Squirrel Girl early into Marvel Boy on turn three before dropping Ka-Zar or Blue Marvel, getting as many other one drops down as you can. Gigamesh will win a lane on his own and Mockingbird can greatly shore up another. Just look out for Silver Surfer or Destroy decks as they likely have Killmonger, which is why Caiera is necessary.

Silver Sable simply allows you to play a great 1 cost with only upside and synergy with the rest of the deck. No more, no less.

Silver Sable Counters in Marvel Snap

As Silver Sable isn’t a high-impact card, you likely won’t counter her directly. Rather, you will want to counter the decks she’ll likely be found in: affliction style lists. While only one of the two lists above is affliction-based, expect to also see her in High Evolutionary decks with Abomination. These decks have one clear counter: Luke Cage. Consider slotting him in if you’re seeing lots of Silver Sable on your climb to Infinite or in Conquest.

Who is Silver Sable?

Silver Sable, also known as Silvija Sablinova, is the head of a mercenary group called the Wild Pack from the fictional country of Symkaria. She typically works alongside Spider-Man to apprehend criminals of all sorts, though they sometimes butt heads due to their different moral compasses. Sable is a master hand-to-hand combatant and makes use of a suite of deadly, high-tech weapons. However, unlike Spider-Man, she’s only a regular human, though a highly skilled one at that.

Is Silver Sable Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Most likely Silver Sable is worth spending your resources on. She is a generically good card, a tier below the likes of Copycat or Nocturne; at the same time, she’s easily replaceable in most lists you’ll want to play her in. If you’re really into affliction-style decks, you should definitely pick her up; however, if you skipped Ajax and don’t often play that style, saving your resources for the great cards releasing in The Amazing Spider-Season is the way to go.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

