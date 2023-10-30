To bring the spooky season to a close, Werewolf by Night has joined Marvel Snap, and you may be wondering just what the best decks for him are, how to counter him, and if if he’s worth your Collector’s Tokens and/or Spotlight Cache. Here’s what you need to know.

Best Werewolf by Night Decks in Marvel Snap

Werewolf by Night is a 3-Cost, 3-Power card that reads: “After you play an On Reveal card at another location, move there and gain +2 Power.” Though Werewolf by Night’s name is a little redundant – don’t all werewolves operate by night? – this mid-cost card looks like a powerful addition to many different deck archetypes.

While Werewolf by Night’s movement effect might make him an appealing addition to a move-style deck, the lycanthrope fits a bit better into the currently sidelined Silver Surfer deck due to his 3-Energy cost and the abundance of On Reveal cards that can trigger his effect.

Kraven

Brood

Rogue

Silver Surfer

Storm

Juggernaut

Killmonger

Werewolf by Night

Polaris

Spider-Man

Maximus

Sera

Like Silver Surfer decks of old, the key here is to play Sera on turn 5 to drop three cards on the final turn, likely including Silver Surfer to buff up your entire board. This will also send Werewolf by Night roaming multiple locations and receiving several buffs along the way. Truthfully, Silver Surfer hasn’t been powerful for a while, but if Werewolf by Night is played on turn 3, a different 3-Cost card on turn 4, and Sera on turn 5, he’ll gain a staggering +8 power, never mind how much he buffs up Kraven, as well. This deck also has the potential to slot in other tech cards like Cosmo, as Werewolf by Night’s effect applies whether or not the On Reveal effect triggers.

While Silver Surfer might be the most appealing place to play Werewolf by Night, simply raising his stats a minimum of two times makes him well worth a slot in plenty of decks, including into a controlling On Reveal deck.

Iceman

Rocket Racoon

Scorpion

Iron Heart

Storm

Werewolf by Night

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Iron Lad

Gamora

Spider-Woman

Odin

The game plan with this deck is quite simple: play Werewolf by Night on turn 3 before dropping as many On Reveal effects as you can, utilizing cards like Iceman and Rocket Racoon to trigger his effect more than you normally could. Shang-Chi and Enchantress provide powerful counters, where Gamora, Spider-Woman, and Odin can win lanes.

Who Werewolf by Night Is in the Comics

In the Marvel Comics, Jack Russell – yes, really – assumes the role of this classic Marvel monster, having inherited lycanthropy from his ancestors. While for three nights surrounding a full moon Russell cannot control his lycanthropy, he eventually learns how to shapeshift at will, doing battle with the likes of Moon Knight and even once wooed Elsa Bloodstone.

How to Counter Werewolf by Night in Marvel Snap

While it remains to be seen if Werewolf by Night will become a nerf-worthy powerhouse, the best way to counter him regardless is to include Shadow King in your deck. If you have priority, Shadow King can zap away Werewolf by Night’s power gains if you can predict where he’ll be. Shang-Chi on the other hand may not be able to hit him if your opponent keeps the lycanthrope below 9 power. Ol’ faithful Cosmo, on the other hand, can cancel out the On Reveal effects of his friends. While Werewolf by Night will still get his buff, your opponents Odins and Silver Surfers will not be able to steal games away. Consider adding a thematically Halloween-like card in Shadow King or goodest dog Cosmo to your deck of choice when Werewolf by Night releases.

Is Werewolf by Night Worth Your Collector’s Tokens/Spotlight Cache?

Yes, much like Nico Minoru last week, Werewolf by Night looks like a great pickup from a Spotlight Cache because cards that can scale in power exponentially generally do extremely well – and get nerfed, as in the case of Angela and The Collector. However, Werewolf by Night is a Series 5 card, meaning he costs a staggering 6000 Collector’s Tokens to purchase in the shop. If you don’t have any Spotlight Caches to spend or are unlucky trying to pull him, it’s probably best to wait for a future re-release of him because, while he looks great, Werewolf by Night won’t define metas – at least initially.

Either way, happy snapping and happy Halloween!

If you’re looking for more, check out our picks for the best Mobius decks in Marvel Snap.