Another week, another expensive Marvel Snap card to obtain. Continuing the Time Variance Authority theme of the “Loki For All Time” season, Mobius M. Mobius (is his middle name also Mobius?) promises to provide a great tech option for the foreseeable future as a 2-Cost and 3-Power card with that reads: “Ongoing: Your Costs can’t be increased. Your opponent’s Costs can’t be reduced.” With that in mind, here are our choices for the best Mobius decks in Marvel Snap, how to counter him, and if he’s worth paying for with your hard-earned Collector’s Tokens.

Best Mobius M. Mobius Decks

Like many cards that aren’t season pass releases, Mobius fills a niche role rather than defines a meta or deck, which means depending on what other decks are popular, he’ll make for a great slot in for just about any archetype. However, if you pulled Mobius from a Spotlight Cache, bought him with 3000 hard-earned Collector’s Tokens, or with a whack of in-game gold (more on that below), there’s a few decks that make the most of him, especially if decks that use Quinjet, Sera, Zabu, Mr. Negative, or last week’s release Ravonna Renslayer are popular.

First, an Ongoing-themed deck to make the best use of Mobius’ ability in Marvel Snap:

Ant-Man

Psylocke

Mobius M. Mobius

Cosmo

Jean Grey

Ka-Zar

Iron Man

Devil Dinosaur

Professor X

Klaw

Spectrum

Thanos

The Thanos Ongoing deck spreads out powerful Ongoing cards, including the Power Stone and Soul Stone, while locking down a location early with Psylocke/Time Stone into Professor X. Then, a final turn of playing Spectrum to buff up your whole board will surprise many opponents. Here, Mobius M. Mobius fills the role as a simple tech card against the likes of Quinjet and Zabu, replacing Goose or Luke Cage. If you play this deck, try to place Mobius behind Cosmo when you can, because with his release, Enchantress may be more popular than ever.

There’s also a cheaper version of this deck, with Thanos and other hard-to-obtain cards such as Jean Grey replaced by the likes of Onslaught and Armor, that also makes great use of Mobius in Marvel Snap.

Otherwise, Mobius works best in Marvel Snap’s ever-present Sera Control deck, though do note that Mobius does not counter an opponent’s Mobius:

Spider-Ham

Kitty Pryde

Snowguard

Angela

Mobius M. Mobius

Mysterio

Lizard

Bishop

Hit-Monkey

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Sera

If you’re not familiar with this deck that has survived several metas, the goal is to play Sera on turn 5 before dropping tons of cards to power up the likes of Bishop and Angela. Mobius makes sure your opponent can’t increase your costs, while Shang-Chi and Enchantress provide win conditions against most decks. However, Wave will still supersede Mobius, so it’s important to play out your cards early if you expect your opponent is going to limit you with a turn 5 Wave.

Mobius M. Mobius Counters in Marvel Snap

Anti-Ongoing cards, such as Enchantress and Rogue, will likely see an uptick in play the first week or two after Mobius releases. Furthermore, Wave will overpower Mobius’s effect, limiting your plays on the final turn if she is played on turn 5. Mobius isn’t going to define metas and frustrate players, however, so waiting until the initial reaction to him settles down before slotting him into your decks isn’t a bad idea.

Is Mobius M. Mobius Worth your Collector’s Tokens/Spotlight Cache?

No, Mobius is not worth 3000 Collector’s Tokens or a chance of pulling him out of a Spotlight Cache. There are much better cards on the horizon to save for, such as the spell-creating Nico Minoru in October, or Alioth that came out earlier in September.

Mobius does, however, have a bundle with a great Variant art where he’s riding a jet-ski. According to Snap Fan, the bundle is a planned release for early October for a whopping 7500 gold. If you have the gold on hand or you don’t mind spending real-world money, this is the best way to obtain Mobius in Marvel Snap.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our strategies for Lady Deathstrike in Marvel Snap.