Lady Deathstrike Deck Strategies and Weaknesses in Marvel Snap

With Wolverine being one of the most popular Marvel characters, it’s no surprise that there’s a small army of Wolverine-like heroes and villains. We recently saw the release of Logan’s estranged son Daken, and this week sees the premiere of the fearsome Lady Deathstrike. Her father was responsible for the adamantium bone-bonding process that gave Wolverine his near-invulnerability, so as you’d expect she has some adamantium in her as well. Read on for our Lady Deathstrike deck strategies in Marvel Snap.

Much like the other Wolverine-like cards, her effect relates to the destroy mechanic. With a 5 energy and 3 power cost, her ability reads: On Reveal: Destroy each card here with less Power than this. This puts cards such as Iron Man in imminent danger against a deck with Lady Deathstrike in it. Powerful? Under the right circumstances, yes. Meta-defining? That remains to be seen. Let’s take a look at a couple decks where she will fit right in.

Lady Deathstrike Deck Strategies in Marvel Snap

You might assume Lady Deathstrike slots perfectly into your standard Destroy deck, and you’d be right. The more popular Nimrod Shuri decks might not benefit from Lady Deathstrike, but the classic Death-based destroy deck, which requires you to kill at least 8 cards to make her cost 0, will work great with Marvel Snap’s latest addition. Here’s a list that includes Daken as well:

Squirrel Girl

Nova

Bucky Barnes

Carnage

Wolverine

Killmonger

Venom

Daken

Deathlok

Lady Deathstrike

Knull

Death

As you’d expect, the goal here is to destroy as many cards as possible so you can play both Knull and Death on the final turn. Lady Deathstrike is a stellar turn 5 play if your opponent has several smaller cards in any lane, buffing up both your Knull and discounting your Death. She’s also a great tool for destroying the Muramasa Shard from Daken, powering him up. Whether these two new cards will put the standard Destroy deck over the top remains to be seen, but it definitely has gained some power this month.

Another deck she may see play in is a Thanos Death list, which has grown in popularity since Spider-Man’s effect was changed, effectively killing the more popular Thanos Control list. The goal here is to destroy the Infinity Stones, thus discounting Death. Lady Deathstrike adds consistency to this list.

Yondu

Carnage

Wolverine

Killmonger

Venom

Daken

Deathlok

Lady Deathstrike

Professor X

Knull

Thanos

Death

Once again, the goal here is simple: destroy your stones, Muramasa Shard, and Wolverine to gain value for Knull and discount Death. This deck has the added win condition of Time Stone on turn 3 into Professor X on turn 5 which, if you’ve been playing Marvel Snap long enough, you’ve probably run into more than a few times. This allows you to play Lady Deathstrike the following turn, adding a nice one-two-punch that can steal two lanes away from your opponent.

Lady Deathstrike Weaknesses and Counters

Armor and Cosmo—a tale as old as Marvel Snap. Destroy decks will always be slightly hampered by the inclusion of either of these two cards, and as Lady Deathstrike has an On Reveal effect, so will she. If you don’t pull Lady Deathstrike from a Spotlight Cache or want to drop a whopping 6000 Collector’s Tokens on her, consider slotting at least Armor into your deck to make sure the Daken and Deathstrike strats don’t ruin your day.

With all that said, Lady Deathstrike is likely to be a card that players return to as Marvel Snap’s cardpool grows. The other two cards to release this month, X-23 and the Silver Samurai, add even more to the Destroy package, so expect to see quite a lot of her as you climb to Infinite or grind for golden Conquest tickets.