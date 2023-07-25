How Do Tie-Breakers Work in Marvel Snap?

Second Dinner‘s Marvel Snap is one of those games where, thanks to the element of chance and the presence of a human player, victory is never certain. It can also be slightly confusing when it comes to tie-breakers. So if you’re wondering how tie-breakers work in Marvel Snap, I’ve got the answer.

How a Tie-Breaker Is Settled in Marvel Snap

Whoever has the most power points at a location owns that location. There are exceptions, such as the location The Bar With No Name where the person with the least points wins. But that’s generally how it works. If your opponent gets power points at that location, it switches to their possession.

At the end of the game, the person with two locations in their possession is declared the winner. But what happens if each player only has one location each, and the other location is a tie? This is where it gets slightly confusing.

In the below screenshot you’ll see that I won Muir Island with 4 points, they won Lemuria with 16 points, and we both tied for the Danger Room for 11 points. So, given that they had a higher overall score, I was puzzled when I won.

But here’s how tie-breakers actually work. The overall winner is the person who has the biggest lead over their opponent in the location they held. So, at Lemuria, my opponent beat me by 1. But at Muir Island I beat them by 4, so I won.

If we’d both beaten each other by the same amount, that would have been an actual tie and neither of us would have won. That does happen in Marvel Snap, just not often.

In tie-breaker situations, the winner is the one who’s won their location by the largest lead. And that’s what you need to know about how tie-breakers work in Marvel Snap.

For more about about Marvel Snap, check out what Spotlight Caches are.