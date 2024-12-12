Where To Find All ATM Locations in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life is a lot different than its survival counterpart. For one, earning money, not resources, is the name of the game. Here’s where to find all the ATM locations in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life and how to earn money from them.

Every ATM Location in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

Loading into LEGO Fortnite Brick Life for the first time is pretty overwhelming. There’s so much to take in, and it’s hard to figure out where to start. With money being so important, though, it’s a good idea to find out how to get it early on. The easiest way is to head to your nearest ATM. Fortunately, they’re hard to miss, being small black machines you can interact with, and The Escapist has you covered with all of the places to find one in the LEGO city:

Outside the building across the street from Le Swan Hautel

Next to the fence outside Flatfoot’s home

Outside the building across the street from Vaulted Value Propositions

Next to the crashed truck outside Vaulted Value Propositions

In the lobby inside Vaulted Value Propositions

Outside RoboRoll Sushi

Outside Meowswole’s Gym

Outside the building across the street from Funk Op’s Party Perch

How To Get Money Using an ATM in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

At some point during every in-game day, Midas will deliver 1,000 currency to you via a Cash Drop. However, you don’t have direct deposit set up, with the game making you travel to an ATM to collect your money. Once you find one, though, all you have to do is interact with it to get the bread. You can also spend some extra time interacting with the ATM to earn even more cash. It won’t spit out as much as Midas’ Cash Drop, but it’s worth the effort, especially early on.

However, if you’re really strapped for cash and don’t want to take a job, there’s another way to earn some: robbing the bank vault. The Escapist already has a guide for you that lays out the entire process, including how to escape. You’re going to have so much money that you won’t know what to do with yourself.

And that’s where to find all ATM locations in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

