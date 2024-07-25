For the first time in a long time, a Marvel Snap card released outside of a Spotlight Cache; that’s right, Cassandra Nova is part of the relatively controversial Deadpool’s Diner game mode. Let’s see if she’s worth grinding for by checking out the best Cassandra Nova decks in Marvel Snap.

How Does Cassandra Nova Work in Marvel Snap?

Cassandra Nova is a 3-cost, 1-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Steal 1 Power from each card in your opponent’s deck.”

Those cards that Cassandra Nova “steals” from will have -1 power when drawn/played, similar to getting hit with something like a Scorpion.

As you can imagine, Cassandra Nova grabs more power from bigger decks, which include Thanos and Arishem. In fact, early reports show that she is a direct counter to both.

Furthermore, you’ll want to play Cassandra Nova as early as possible. If played against a regular 12 card deck on the final turn, she’ll only grab 3 power, making her a measly 4-power card.

Best Cassandra Nova Decks in Marvel Snap

Cassandra Nova works both as a tech card against Arishem and Thanos, as well as a card that pairs well with recent additions like Ajax. Let’s take a look at her in a Good Cards Ravonna list first, which is my preferred way to play in this Arishem-infested meta:

Kitty Pryde

Korg

Thena

Ravonna Renslayer

Angela

Mystique

Cassandra Nova

Cosmo

Rock Slide

Copycat

Iron Man

Darkhawk

Click here to copy this decklist from Untapped.

If you didn’t pick up Copycat, replace her with Hope Summers, Nocturne, or Sage. Other expensive cards like Thena and Ravonna Renslayer are necessary.

This is an absolute beast of a deck in the current meta. As Cassandra Nova is an On Reveal ability, she benefits from Ravonna Renslayer’s meta-defining effect. Furthermore, throwing rocks into your opponent’s deck will make her bigger. I can say with confidence that this deck will absolutely crush just about any Arishem deck because of the addition of Cosmo. So many Arishem decks run Enchantress, Rogue, and Shang-Chi to counter Darkhawk, but if Darkhawk is played behind Cosmo, it’s safe for you to Mystique. From there, the only danger comes from whether or not your opponent plays Doctor Octopus, Annihilus, or tosses Loki in and copies your Cosmo and plays it against you.

You may think the next deck would be a High Evolutionary build given its affliction focus, but I think a junk deck with an affliction spin fits Cassandra Nova well. Take a look at this list:

Titania

Hazmat

White Widow

Cassandra Nova

Green Goblin

Magik

Debrii

Viper

Shang-Chi

Ajax

Spider-Woman

Doctor Octopus

Click here to copy the decklist from Untapped.

This deck is difficult to find replacements for. Ajax and White Widow are absolutely key, while every other card is Series 3 and easy to obtain.

It’s probably for the best that Cassandra Nova decks like this don’t take off. Regardless, this is an underrated list that Cassandra Nova will fit in with perfectly, both countering Arishem decks while providing some extra power to Ajax. Magik extends the match so you can get off a Doctor Octopus into Spider-Woman, winning the other lane with Ajax or by clogging it up completely. Cannonball actually fits into this list quite well if you find Spider-Woman isn’t getting a lot of value, but I personally find her incredibly underplayed.

Cassandra Nova Counters in Marvel Snap

Countering Cassandra Nova depends on what type of deck you run into with her in it. For something like the Ravonna Darkhawk list above, you’ll want Shang-Chi or Shadow King to cut her back down to size. If Ajax lists are something you’re seeing a lot of, consider slotting in Luke Cage to completely ruin their gameplan. Otherwise, take a break from playing Arishem decks – as fun as they are – for a while.

Who Is Cassandra Nova?

Believe it or not, Cassandra Nova is a parasitic alien lifeform that was gestated within the womb at the same time Professor X’s mother was pregnant with him. Because Professor X had psychic powers even as a fetus, his abilities blasted her hard enough that his mother had a miscarriage; however, that parasitic life form lived on, eventually turning into Cassandra Nova. She then went on a genocidal spree, making her one of the most frightening villains in X-Men history.

Is Cassandra Nova Worth My Collector’s Tokens or Grinding Deadpool’s Diner For?

Yes, if you have the time, Cassandra Nova is definitely worth grinding the Deadpool Diner gamemode to obtain. I think she will be a prominent force in the meta for those that do manage to obtain her, though there’s a chance she will get hit with a nerf. If you don’t have the time to grind Deadpool’s Diner, consider saving up 6000 Collector’s Tokens for her – she’s the perfect card for it – and save your Spotlight Cache keys for the cards releasing in August.

And those are the best Cassandra Nova decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

