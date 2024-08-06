Poor Hawkeye – the iconic Avenger has never been great in Marvel Snap, and with the Young Avengers season bringing his protege Kate Bishop, he’s even more obsolete. Let’s take a look at the best Hawkeye Kate Bishop decks in Marvel Snap.

How Hawkeye Kate Bishop Works in Marvel Snap

Hawkeye Kate Bishop is a 2-cost, 3-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Add 2 Arrows to your hand.”

She also has a chance to spawn two of four different types of arrows. Here’s a full list of them:

Acid Arrow: 1-cost, -2-power with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Switch sides.”

Basic Arrow: 1-cost, 1-power with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: If you play a card at this location next turn, +3 Power.”

Grapple Arrow: 1-cost, 3-power with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: After you play your next card, move it to this location.”

Pym Arrow: 1-cost, 1-power with an ability that reads: “Ongoing: If your side of this location is full, +3 Power.”

Hawkeye Kate Bishop will not generate two of the same arrow.

She will synergize with cards like The Collector; however, do keep in mind that Loki was nerfed and no longer works with cards added to your hand.

Best Hawkeye Kate Bishop Decks in Marvel Snap

Kate Bishop fits into a lot of decks and might give cards such as Jeff! and White Widow a run for their money as the best 2-drops in the game. A lot of decks float a mana or two before the end of the game, and her arrows do a great job at slotting in. You could honestly just slot her in any deck instead of one of those two cards and be fine.

That said, she does fit into a couple decks more than others. First up is Gilgamesh Zoo, which has had a pretty great track record ever since his buff and is currently on the rise. Here’s the list:

Ant-Man

Nico Minori

Squirrel Girl

Dazzler

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Marvel Boy (or Shadow King)

Caiera

Shanna the She-Devil

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

Gilgamesh

Mockingbird

TGilgamesh and Mockingbird are necessary cards for this list; however, you can swap out Nico Minoru for another 1 drop such as Nebula if you do not have her. Marvel Boy, releasing at the same time as Kate Bishop, will bring this deck to another level. However, if you do not have him slot in a tech card like Shadow King. The release of Marvel Boy will likely bring out Destroy decks in droves, so Caiera is a must.

The playline here is fairly straightforward: play out low-cost cards before dropping Ka-Zar and/or Blue Marvel into Gilgamesh and, hopefully, a 1-cost Mockingbird on the final turn. The challenge with this deck is space management – Shanna the She-Devil can lose you as many games as she wins if you play her at a non-optimal time.

Reports of Arishem’s demise have been greatly unfounded. Loki, Leech, and Doctor Octopus all got nerfs; however, a hand-generation Arishem deck still reigns as one of the best. Hawkeye Kate Bishop slots in incredibly well here, allowing you to fill out all that extra mana if you do draw her. Here’s the list:

Quinjet

Cable

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Agent Coulson

Copycat

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Nick Fury

Doctor Octopus

Blob

Mockingbird

Arishem

Most cards in this list are necessary; however, if you do not have Copycat another utility 3-cost card will work, such as Nocturne or Red Guardian. Furthermore, a high-powered play like Magneto can replace Blob.

It’s quite difficult to predict how this member of the best Hawkeye Kate Bishop decks in Marvel Snap list will play given the randomness of it. If you have tech cards in hand, play to counter your opponent. If you don’t try to overwhelm them with extra mana and high-powered cards.

Hawkeye Kate Bishop Counters in Marvel Snap

The most direct counter to Hawkeye Kate Bishop is Killmonger, as he can wipe out her arrows if Caiera isn’t on the board. Otherwise, your opponent is going to be low on space after playing so many arrows, so junk-style decks that run Green Goblin, Debrii, and Viper can do well against her.

Who Is Hawkeye Kate Bishop?

While many assume, Kate Bishop isn’t the daughter of Clive Barton, the original Hawkeye. Instead, she’s the daughter of a criminal father; however, after she was rescued by the Avengers, Clive Barton became her new role model. She would teach herself archery and sword fighting before teaming up with Barton to become the non-superpowered heroine she is today. She hangs out with other Young Avengers such as Marvel Boy, Patriot, and Speed.

Is Hawkeye Kate Bishop Worth Buying the Season Pass For?

Yes, I do believe Hawkeye Kate Bishop will become a meta-staple card, though she’ll often be replaceable by either Jeff! or White Widow unless in a specific deck like Zoo. As the season pass is one of the best deals in digital card game history, I recommend picking her up to add to your collection rather than purchasing her with Collector’s Tokens next month or waiting for her to release in a Spotlight Cache down the line.

And those are the best Hawkeye Kate Bishop decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

