10 Best Cozy Game Discounts During Steam’s Autumn Sale

Get cozy for less with these Steam discounts
Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Dec 2, 2024 11:52 am

Tis the season for sales and discounts, and Steam‘s wide selection of cozy games is at a deep discount during their annual Autumn Sale. If you’re looking to snag a classic favorite or under-the-radar hit for less, here are the best cozy game discounts Steam has to offer.

Best Cozy Games to Buy During Steam’s Autumn Sale

Between cozy gaming classics you’ve still not gotten around to and newcomers you won’t want to miss, the Steam Autumn Sale has plenty to offer for cozy gamers.

When it comes to ranking these deals, we’re looking at how beloved each game is and how deep of a discount it’s got. With those criteria, we rounded up the best cozy gaming sales to snag during the Steam Autumn Sale, which runs from November 27 through December 4, 2024.

10. Coffee Caravan

Coffee Caravan Gameplay
Image via Broccoli Games

If you enjoy cafe management games, Coffee Caravan is a must. It has three different worlds where you serve up coffee, tea, and, most recently, ice cream treats to demanding customers. It’s currently 15% off for the Steam sale and will give you hours of drink-serving fun.

9. Tavern Talk

Screenshot of drink making in the game Tavern Talk
Image via Gentle Troll Entertainment

For the Coffee Talk fan who also needs to get their Dungeons & Dragons fix, may I present Tavern Talk? This visual novel puts you in the role of a bartender serving up magical drinks to aid adventurers on the quests you’ve compiled for them. It’s 20% off for the Steam Autumn Sale and has a recently released additional story DLC you can grab as well.

8. Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story

Bandle Tale League of Legends gameplay screenshot
Image via Riot Forge

Bandle Tale is League of Legends made cozy, and it appeals to cozy gamers without knowledge of Legends as well as completionist fans who need an additional fix after Arcane Season 2. It’s 60% off during the Steam Autumn Sale, bringing it to just under $10.

7. Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

Avatar in Spirit City Lofi Sessions Lounging by Bay Window
Image via Mooncube Games

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions is gamified productivity at its finest, and the game just got a winter wonderland update for all your cozy needs. It’s 25% off now through the end of the Steam Sale and is running in the background while I write this because it’s that good.

6. A Little to the Left

A Little to the Left Gameplay Screenshot
Image via Secret Mode

This cozy puzzle game is so beloved that it’s often used as a comp title for newer releases – and for good reason. If you’ve yet to play A Little to the Left and enjoy a good puzzle, snag it now while it’s 40% off. It’s also part of a few cozy bundles you can grab to stock up on games for the winter ahead.

5. Witchy Life Story

Witchy Life Story Potion as part of an article about the Steam autumn sale.
Image via Sundew Studios

For those who love visual novels and witchy things, Witchy Life Story is a must-play story about a young witch helping a town plan their annual festival. It’s currently on sale for 50% off via Steam, perfect for living out your potion-brewing dreams for less.

4. Good Pizza, Great Pizza

Good Pizza Great Pizza as part of an article about the Steam autumn sale.
Image via TapBlaze

Restaurant sim lovers are constantly recommending Good Pizza, Great Pizza, and now’s a great time to finally check it out before the highly anticipated coffee-based sequel arrives. It’s 35% off the already low $10 price and may or may not have been my first purchase for this Steam sale.

3. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Story of Seasons as part of an article about the Steam autumn sale.
Image via Marvelous, Inc.

Story of Seasons is a true classic among cozy games, and if you love farming Sims, A Wonderful Life is not to be missed. I mean, just look at those adorably round chickens. During the Steam Autumn Sale, it’s 50% off, bringing this $40 game into your $20 price point.

2. Cat Cafe Manager

Cat Cafe Manager as part of an article about the Steam autumn sale.
Image via Roost Games

Cute cats. Cafe management. 60% off during the Steam Autumn Sale. Honestly, need I say more? Cat Cafe Manager is another cozy staple with a sequel on the way, so now’s a great time to dive in and see what the fuss is all about.

1. Cozy Grove

Cozy Grove as part of an article about the Steam autumn sale.
Image via Spry Fox LLC

This beloved cozy gaming deserted island camping classic is a whopping 60% off during the Steam Autumn Sale. If you’ve never experienced this one before, now’s a great time to grab it for just $5.99.

And those are the 10 best cozy game discounts during Steam’s autumn sale.

