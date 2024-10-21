Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Altar from Witchy Life Story for Best Witchy Games to Play this Halloween
Image via Sundew Studios
Category:
Guides
Video Games

9 Best Witchy Games to Play This Halloween

Cast a spell with these witchy video games
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|

Published: Oct 21, 2024 01:40 pm

There’s never a wrong time to play witchy games, but October always makes us want to sink into a magical story. If it’s witchy, I’ve probably played it, so here are my top recs for the best witchy games to play this Halloween.

Recommended Videos

Best Witchy Games to Play This October

From visual novels to farming sims with a magical twist, there’s something witchy out there for just about any gamer. Here are my favorite picks for witchy games to get your spooky season vibes right, especially if you’re not down for horror.

9. Garden Witch Life

Garden Witch Life avatar with animals and plants
Image via SOEDESCO

Platform(s): PC via Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Cozy life sim Garden Witch Life had a bit of a rocky launch earlier this year, but recent patches have massively improved the experience. Snags aside, this cozy game lets you be a little witch bringing the land back to life with magical gardening and community. If you’re looking for slow-paced gameplay and adorable graphics, you could do worse than Garden Witch Life.

8. Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

Avatar in Spirit City Lofi Sessions Lounging by Bay Window
Image via Mooncube Games

Platform(s): PC via Steam

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions is more of a productivity app than a game, but it’s gamified and witchy enough to earn a spot on this list. Enjoy Lofi tunes and create your own avatar to co-work with, all while attracting spirits to complete your spirit dex. Plus, the recent Halloween update added witch hats and all the decor you need to live your best spooky season virtual life.

7. Witchy Life Story

Witchy Life Story Potion Brewing Screenshot
Image via Sundew Studios

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox

If you’re looking for a chill visual novel with a quick story you can easily complete during October, Witchy Life Story has you covered. This game puts you in the role of a witch in training, sent to help a small town with its annual festival. You’ll craft potions and spells and tend to your garden while meeting the locals and making choices that impact the festival’s success.

6. Whimel Academy

Ida and Cyrus Whimel Academy
Image via Impossible Home

Platform(s): PC via Steam (Early Access)

Whimel Academy is still in Early Access, so you may run across a few minor typos or blips along the way of this visual novel. Even so, who can resist the promise of six years at magic school – including your very own hand-delivered acceptance letter? Take classes, brew potions, and romance your fellow students in this chill point-and-click witchy game this Halloween season.

5. Sun Haven

Sun Haven gameplay screenshot showing a decorated room and custom player character
Image via Pixel Sprout Studios

Platform(s): PC via Steam

If you’re looking for a farming sim with a magical twist, Sun Haven will deliver. Enter a magical small town where you’ll cultivate crops and help the locals with various quests. This is a favorite among farm sim gamers who want a little bit more magic than staples like Stardew Valley offer.

Related: What’s in the Halloween DTI Update

4. The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Fortuna The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood Screenshot as part of an article about the best witchy games.
Image via Devolver Digital

Platform(s): PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch

Tarot lovers looking for a great, in-depth visual novel should not skip The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood. Play as an immortal witch working to regain her freedom. Part deck-builder, part stunning visual novel, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood earns its overall high rating and is definitely worth your time this spooky season.

3. Fields of Mistria

Fields of Mistria official artwork as part of an article about the best witchy games..
Image via NPC Studio

Platform(s): PC via Steam (Early Access)

It’s honestly hard to believe magical farming sim Fields of Mistria is in early access, with how much gameplay you can sink into. While not explicitly witchy, this game does have you casting magical spells and talking to dragon spirits, so we’ll allow it. It’s about to get a pretty major update, so now’s a great time to dive in and get caught up.

2. Magical Delicacy

Magical Delicacy Screenshot fearuing the main character Flora, petting a Dragon as part of an article about the best witchy games.
Image via Whitethorn Games

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Xbox (Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch

Platformer lovers, did you think I was going to leave you out? Think again! Magical Delicacy is a delightful witchy pixel-art game that combines cooking and platforming to great effect. Take customer orders, harvest ingredients, and jump to new heights as you uncover a magical story.

1. Hades 2

Melinoë and Hecate, one of the bosses in Hades 2 as part of an article about the best witchy games.
Image via Supergiant Games

Platform(s): PC via Steam (Early Access)

No one is more surprised than I am to see Hades 2 top this list, and yet, here we are. This rogue-like puts you in the role of Melinoe, a young witch working to kill Time and seek vengeance for his wrongs against her family. The witchy references are on-point, and the combat is surprisingly satisfying.

And those are the 9 best witchy games this Halloween.

Post Tag:
Halloween
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.