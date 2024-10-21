9 Best Witchy Games to Play This Halloween

There’s never a wrong time to play witchy games, but October always makes us want to sink into a magical story. If it’s witchy, I’ve probably played it, so here are my top recs for the best witchy games to play this Halloween.

Best Witchy Games to Play This October

From visual novels to farming sims with a magical twist, there’s something witchy out there for just about any gamer. Here are my favorite picks for witchy games to get your spooky season vibes right, especially if you’re not down for horror.

9. Garden Witch Life

Image via SOEDESCO

Platform(s): PC via Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

Cozy life sim Garden Witch Life had a bit of a rocky launch earlier this year, but recent patches have massively improved the experience. Snags aside, this cozy game lets you be a little witch bringing the land back to life with magical gardening and community. If you’re looking for slow-paced gameplay and adorable graphics, you could do worse than Garden Witch Life.

8. Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

Image via Mooncube Games

Platform(s): PC via Steam

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions is more of a productivity app than a game, but it’s gamified and witchy enough to earn a spot on this list. Enjoy Lofi tunes and create your own avatar to co-work with, all while attracting spirits to complete your spirit dex. Plus, the recent Halloween update added witch hats and all the decor you need to live your best spooky season virtual life.

7. Witchy Life Story

Image via Sundew Studios

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox

If you’re looking for a chill visual novel with a quick story you can easily complete during October, Witchy Life Story has you covered. This game puts you in the role of a witch in training, sent to help a small town with its annual festival. You’ll craft potions and spells and tend to your garden while meeting the locals and making choices that impact the festival’s success.

6. Whimel Academy

Image via Impossible Home

Platform(s): PC via Steam (Early Access)

Whimel Academy is still in Early Access, so you may run across a few minor typos or blips along the way of this visual novel. Even so, who can resist the promise of six years at magic school – including your very own hand-delivered acceptance letter? Take classes, brew potions, and romance your fellow students in this chill point-and-click witchy game this Halloween season.

5. Sun Haven

Image via Pixel Sprout Studios

Platform(s): PC via Steam

If you’re looking for a farming sim with a magical twist, Sun Haven will deliver. Enter a magical small town where you’ll cultivate crops and help the locals with various quests. This is a favorite among farm sim gamers who want a little bit more magic than staples like Stardew Valley offer.

4. The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Image via Devolver Digital

Platform(s): PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch

Tarot lovers looking for a great, in-depth visual novel should not skip The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood. Play as an immortal witch working to regain her freedom. Part deck-builder, part stunning visual novel, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood earns its overall high rating and is definitely worth your time this spooky season.

3. Fields of Mistria

Image via NPC Studio

Platform(s): PC via Steam (Early Access)

It’s honestly hard to believe magical farming sim Fields of Mistria is in early access, with how much gameplay you can sink into. While not explicitly witchy, this game does have you casting magical spells and talking to dragon spirits, so we’ll allow it. It’s about to get a pretty major update, so now’s a great time to dive in and get caught up.

2. Magical Delicacy

Image via Whitethorn Games

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Xbox (Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch

Platformer lovers, did you think I was going to leave you out? Think again! Magical Delicacy is a delightful witchy pixel-art game that combines cooking and platforming to great effect. Take customer orders, harvest ingredients, and jump to new heights as you uncover a magical story.

1. Hades 2

Image via Supergiant Games

Platform(s): PC via Steam (Early Access)

No one is more surprised than I am to see Hades 2 top this list, and yet, here we are. This rogue-like puts you in the role of Melinoe, a young witch working to kill Time and seek vengeance for his wrongs against her family. The witchy references are on-point, and the combat is surprisingly satisfying.

And those are the 9 best witchy games this Halloween.

