Image Credit: Bethesda
Character dressed as a witch in DTI Halloween Update
Image via Dress To Impress Group
What’s in the Halloween DTI Update

Published: Oct 13, 2024 03:57 pm

The spookiest time of the year is approaching, and there is a new Halloween update that we get to look forward to in Dress To Impress. Here is everything you can find in the Halloween DTI Update.

Recommended Videos

When is the Halloween DTI Update

You can expect the Halloween DTI Update on October 19, 2024. According to the DTI Discord, the update should drop at 5 PM CET / 11 AM EDT / 8 AM PDT.

Everything new in the Halloween DTI Update

Right on theme (as you should always be in on the runway), DTI is adding a bunch of Halloween items. One thing I’m very excited about is plenty of different hair styles, over 30+. You can see the sneak peek to some made by @RipperRio in the image below.

Sneak peak of four hairstyles coming with the Halloween DTI Update
Image via Dress to Impress Group – Made by RipperRio

What I’m currently loving the most are the confirmed additions of Draculara and Harley Quinn inspired hairstyles. The colored ponytails are very much in this season. However, Harley isn’t getting just the hair, she will also be serving face with her great makeup.

Draculara hair and Harley Quinn face and hair revealed in the sneak peek channel on the official DTI Discord
Images via Dress to Impress Group
Images via Dress to Impress Group

Other than Harley’s iconic makeup look, we can also look forward to a goth makeup look made by @Dory, which you can see a bit in the video below. I honestly wish I could do that kind of makeup in real life.

It’s not just about the face and hair, it’s about the outfit too. With the update, we will also get a huge swatch of Halloween patterns, along with plenty of new clothing items. There’s also a bunch of accessories, including a moving tail, cat ears as well as the iconic witch’s broom. You can see one of the toggles for the broom in the image below.

Sneak peek of the toggle for the broom accessory in DTI Halloween update
Image via Dress to Impress Group
Image via Dress to Impress Group

Of course, there’s even new pose packs for you to show off your outfits on the runway. Will the iconic Pose 28 ever be dethroned? I doubt it, but let’s see what they are adding.

We can’t forget about the runway either, as it will be getting a change along with the lobby, while the dressing room will remain the same map build wise.

There are also three new gamepasses added in this update:

  • Increased item limit (from 18 to 24)
  • 2x Money
  • A feature that lets you increase the timer by one minute

Much to everyone’s delight and increased curiosity as to what it will entail, it is confirmed that Lana will be getting more lore quests (supposedly three). I do love getting more creepy lore in my fashion game (my true love is always going to be horror).

This is everything that has been revealed so far in the upcoming Halloween DTI update. There’s more than what has been revealed and I’m excited to see what they have in store for us.

Dress To Impress Halloween Update FAQ

  • Are the items only VIP?

There will be items for both VIP and Non-VIP players, with plenty items coming on the VIP side.

  • Is the Halloween update part of the Roblox Haunt?

This year’s DTI Halloween event will not be part of the Roblox Haunt.

  • Are the Plus Sized bodies getting added during this update?

Plus Sized bodies won’t be coming to Dress To Impress during the Halloween update. However, they are actively working on it, and you can see all of the progress they’ve made in the #sneak-peeks channel of their Discord.

If you want to be prepared for the Halloween update in DTI, then make sure to redeem all Dress To Impress codes here on The Escapist.

