Fields of Mistria Full Map & All Key Locations

Published: Aug 5, 2024 03:03 pm

When playing through Fields of Mistria, you might be wondering just where something is and what it does. Don’t worry, though, we’ve got you covered with this full map for Fields of Mistria, and to sweeten the pot, I’ve also included a breakdown of all the key locations.

Table of Contents

Full Map for Fields of Mistria

Full Map for Fields of Mistria

You can see above the entire map for Fields of Mistria. At the time of writing, the game features nine separate areas, though not every single one is necessarily as important or filled with things as the others. That being said, as development on the game progresses, I’d suspect some become more important sooner rather than later. Currently, the available locations are the Player’s Farm, Mistria, The Eastern Road, The Deep Woods, The Narrows, The Summit, The Western Ruins, Sweetwater Farm, and The Beach.

All Key Locations at the Player’s Farm in Fields of Mistria

Map showing area in Fields of Mistria as part of a full map for the game and list of all key locations.

There are four locations that seem key to me at the Player’s Farm, the name of which will depend on what you choose to name it, in Fields of Mistria. The river running alongside the farm will yield river fish.

  1. Caldarus’ Statue.
  2. Home.
  3. Exit to Mistria.
  4. Exit to Sweetwater Farm.

All Key Locations in Mistria in Fields of Mistria

Map showing area in Fields of Mistria as part of a full map for the game and list of all key locations.

The area with the most key locations by far, there are 15 points of interest in Mistria, which I’ve listed below. Additionally, the river running through the town will yield river fish. As a note, this is also where you’ll end up getting most of the tools that you don’t start the game with. You can find a full list of those here.

  1. Balor’s Shop.
  2. Celine’s Cottage.
  3. Stables.
  4. The Inn.
  5. General Store.
  6. Windmill.
  7. Church.
  8. Woodcrafting Bench.
  9. Clinic.
  10. Blacksmith’s Shop & Forge.
  11. Bathhouse.
  12. The Manor.
  13. Player’s Farm.
  14. The Narrows.
  15. The Eastern Road.

All Key Locations at the Eastern Road in Fields of Mistria

Map showing area in Fields of Mistria as part of a full map for the game and list of all key locations.

The first area that players technically go to when they arrive in Mistria, the Eastern Road features the Carpenter’s Shop and a lot of different foragables. As a note, the pond in the southwest corner of the map is where you can catch the pond type of fish. The river will yield regular river fish. Additionally, dig spots here will yield Caldosian artifacts.

  1. Carpenter’s Shop & Woodcrafting Bench.
  2. Mistria.
  3. The Deep Woods.
  4. The Eastern Bridge.
  5. Wishing Well.

All Key Locations at The Deep Woods in Fields of Mistria

Map showing area in Fields of Mistria as part of a full map for the game and list of all key locations.

At the time of writing, there are no known key locations in The Deep Woods except the exit back to the Eastern Road.

All Key Locations at The Narrows in Fields of Mistria

Map showing area in Fields of Mistria as part of a full map for the game and list of all key locations.

You’ll definitely find yourself going to The Narrows as lot, as it holds the entrance to several important locations. As a note, the rivers here give river fish.

  1. Errol’s Cabin.
  2. The Mines.
  3. Museum.
  4. Mistria.
  5. The Summit.
  6. The Western Ruins.

All Key Locations at The Summit in Fields of Mistria

Map showing area in Fields of Mistria as part of a full map for the game and list of all key locations.

At the time of writing, there are no key locations at The Summit except the exit back to The Narrows.

All Key Locations at The Western Ruins in Fields of Mistria

Map showing area in Fields of Mistria as part of a full map for the game and list of all key locations.

Although there isn’t much to do at the Western Ruins right now, there are a few intriguing things you should make note of, especially since it’s helpful for getting different artifacts. Additionally, you can catch ocean fish off the coast on the west side of the map.

  1. Dig Site.
  2. Unknown. The path to this is currently blocked. I will update this article when I know what’s here.

All Key Locations at Sweetwater Farm in Fields of Mistria

Map showing area in Fields of Mistria as part of a full map for the game and list of all key locations.

Sweetwater farm is where you’ll be able to get different ranch and livestock-related items. You can catch ocean fish off the west side of the map.

  1. Hayden’s Shop.
  2. Chicken Statue.
  3. The Beach.
  4. The Narrows.
  5. Player’s Farm

All Key Locations at The Beach in Fields of Mistria

Map showing area in Fields of Mistria as part of a full map for the game and list of all key locations.

The Beach is the best spot for fishing up ocean type fish, and you’ll also be able to get a lot of sunken treasure here as well. Don’t forget that you can swim by jumping into the water, and make sure to explore those outer islands.

  1. Tackle Shop.
  2. Lighthouse.
  3. Sweetwater Farm.

And those are maps of all the areas in Fields of Mistria, with the most important key locations marked out for you.

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3 and will be updated if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is on sale now. You can read our review here.

