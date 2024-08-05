How To Unlock & Upgrade All Tools in Fields of Mistria

If you’re looking for a guide on how to unlock and upgrade all the tools in Fields of Mistria, you’ve come to the right place, because I’ve got the goods you need to keep on farming.
How to Unlock All Tools in Fields of Mistria
There are several tools that you’ll start with in Fields of Mistria, including the Sword, which substitutes in for the Scythe in other games and can be used to cut grass and weeds. It, of course, also allows players to defeat enemies. In the table below, you’ll find how to unlock all the tools in Fields of Mistria.
|Tool
|How to Unlock
|Sword
|Automatically Unlocked
|Hoe
|Automatically Unlocked
|Watering Can
|Automatically Unlocked
|Axe
|Automatically Unlocked (Spring 2)
|Pickaxe
|Request Board Quest from Olric (Spring 2)
|Fishing Rod
|Terethia’s Shop (500t)
|Shovel
|General Store (500t)
|Bug Net
|Request Board Quest from Luc (Spring 4)
How to Upgrade Tools in Fields of Mistria
There are two major ways to get upgraded tools in Fields of Mistria. The easiest is to simply spend your hard earned money to by the upgrade, though not all upgrades are available to purchase from the beginning. Depending on season and progression in the mines, not everything is necessarily available to start with.
With that in mind, this table breaks down all of the upgraded tools in Fields of Mistria as I know how to get them right now and their abilities. Please note that, at the time of writing, I haven’t unlocked the Silver level in the store, so my information there is my best guess in terms of cost. I also presume that, in the future, higher level tools will be released, so keep that in mind.
|Tool Name
|Cost to Forge
|Required Level to Forge
|Cost to Buy
|Ability
|Copper Hoe
|4 Copper Ingot
|4
|1000t
|Charge to till 3 tiles in a row.
|Iron Hoe
|4 Iron Ingot
|10
|2000t
|Charge to till 3×3 area.
|Silver Hoe
|4 Silver Ingot
|16
|3000t (likely)
|Charge to till 3×6 area.
|Copper Axe
|4 Copper Ingot
|4
|1000t
|Charge to chop 3 tiles in a row.
|Iron Axe
|4 Iron Ingot
|10
|2000t
|Charge to chop 3×3 area.
|Silver Axe
|4 Silver Ingot
|16
|3000t (likely)
|Charge to chop 3×6 area.
|Copper Pickaxe
|4 Copper Ingot
|4
|1000t
|Charge to strike 3 tiles in a row.
|Iron Pickaxe
|4 Iron Ingot
|10
|2000t
|Charge to strike 3×3 area.
|Silver Pickaxe
|4 Silver Ingot
|16
|3000t (likely)
|Charge to strike 3×6 area.
|
|Copper Shovel
|4 Copper Ingot
|4
|1000t
|Charge to dig 3 tiles in a row.
|Iron Shovel
|4 Iron Ingot
|10
|2000t
|Charge to dig 3×3 area.
|Silver Shovel
|4 Silver Ingot
|16
|3000t (likely)
|Charge to dig 3×6 area.
|Copper Watering Can
|4 Copper Ingot
|4
|1000t
|Charge to water 3 tiles in a row.
|Iron Watering Can
|4 Iron Ingot
|10
|2000t
|Charge to water 3×3 area.
|Silver Watering Can
|4 Silver Ingot
|16
|3000t (likely)
|Charge to water 3×6 area.
|Copper Fishing Rod
|4 Copper Ingot
|4
|1000t
|Cast range of 8.
|Iron Fishing Rod
|4 Iron Ingot
|10
|2000t (likely)
|Cast range of 10.
|Silver Fishing Rod
|4 Silver Ingot
|16
|3000t (likely)
|Cast Range of 12.
|Copper Sword
|4 Copper Ingot
|8
|N/A
|8 Attack.
|Iron Sword
|4 Iron Ingot
|14
|N/A
|12 Attack.
|Silver Sword
|4 Silver Ingot
|20
|N/A
|16 Attack.
|Copper Net
|4 Copper Ingot
|4
|1000t
|No Effect. Aesthetic Change Only.
|Iron Net
|4 Iron Ingot
|10
|2000t
|No Effect. Aesthetic Change Only.
|Silver Net
|4 Silver Ingot
|16
|3000t (likely)
|No Effect. Aesthetic Change Only.
NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3.
Fields of Mistria is available now. If you’re on the fence, you can read our review about how much we love the game here.
Published: Aug 5, 2024 02:11 pm