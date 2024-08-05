How To Unlock & Upgrade All Tools in Fields of Mistria

If you’re looking for a guide on how to unlock and upgrade all the tools in Fields of Mistria, you’ve come to the right place, because I’ve got the goods you need to keep on farming.

Recommended Videos

There are several tools that you’ll start with in Fields of Mistria, including the Sword, which substitutes in for the Scythe in other games and can be used to cut grass and weeds. It, of course, also allows players to defeat enemies. In the table below, you’ll find how to unlock all the tools in Fields of Mistria.

Tool How to Unlock Sword Automatically Unlocked Hoe Automatically Unlocked Watering Can Automatically Unlocked Axe Automatically Unlocked (Spring 2) Pickaxe Request Board Quest from Olric (Spring 2) Fishing Rod Terethia’s Shop (500t) Shovel General Store (500t) Bug Net Request Board Quest from Luc (Spring 4)

There are two major ways to get upgraded tools in Fields of Mistria. The easiest is to simply spend your hard earned money to by the upgrade, though not all upgrades are available to purchase from the beginning. Depending on season and progression in the mines, not everything is necessarily available to start with.

With that in mind, this table breaks down all of the upgraded tools in Fields of Mistria as I know how to get them right now and their abilities. Please note that, at the time of writing, I haven’t unlocked the Silver level in the store, so my information there is my best guess in terms of cost. I also presume that, in the future, higher level tools will be released, so keep that in mind.

Tool Name Cost to Forge Required Level to Forge Cost to Buy Ability Copper Hoe 4 Copper Ingot 4 1000t Charge to till 3 tiles in a row. Iron Hoe 4 Iron Ingot 10 2000t Charge to till 3×3 area. Silver Hoe 4 Silver Ingot 16 3000t (likely) Charge to till 3×6 area. Copper Axe 4 Copper Ingot 4 1000t Charge to chop 3 tiles in a row. Iron Axe 4 Iron Ingot 10 2000t Charge to chop 3×3 area. Silver Axe 4 Silver Ingot 16 3000t (likely) Charge to chop 3×6 area. Copper Pickaxe 4 Copper Ingot 4 1000t Charge to strike 3 tiles in a row. Iron Pickaxe 4 Iron Ingot 10 2000t Charge to strike 3×3 area. Silver Pickaxe 4 Silver Ingot 16 3000t (likely) Charge to strike 3×6 area. Copper Shovel 4 Copper Ingot 4 1000t Charge to dig 3 tiles in a row. Iron Shovel 4 Iron Ingot 10 2000t Charge to dig 3×3 area. Silver Shovel 4 Silver Ingot 16 3000t (likely) Charge to dig 3×6 area. Copper Watering Can 4 Copper Ingot 4 1000t Charge to water 3 tiles in a row. Iron Watering Can 4 Iron Ingot 10 2000t Charge to water 3×3 area. Silver Watering Can 4 Silver Ingot 16 3000t (likely) Charge to water 3×6 area. Copper Fishing Rod 4 Copper Ingot 4 1000t Cast range of 8. Iron Fishing Rod 4 Iron Ingot 10 2000t (likely) Cast range of 10. Silver Fishing Rod 4 Silver Ingot 16 3000t (likely) Cast Range of 12. Copper Sword 4 Copper Ingot 8 N/A 8 Attack. Iron Sword 4 Iron Ingot 14 N/A 12 Attack. Silver Sword 4 Silver Ingot 20 N/A 16 Attack. Copper Net 4 Copper Ingot 4 1000t No Effect. Aesthetic Change Only. Iron Net 4 Iron Ingot 10 2000t No Effect. Aesthetic Change Only. Silver Net 4 Silver Ingot 16 3000t (likely) No Effect. Aesthetic Change Only.

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3.

Fields of Mistria is available now. If you’re on the fence, you can read our review about how much we love the game here.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy