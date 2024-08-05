Category:
How To Unlock & Upgrade All Tools in Fields of Mistria

Liam Nolan
Published: Aug 5, 2024 02:11 pm

If you’re looking for a guide on how to unlock and upgrade all the tools in Fields of Mistria, you’ve come to the right place, because I’ve got the goods you need to keep on farming.

How to Unlock All Tools in Fields of Mistria

An image showing the tackle shop in Fields of Mistria as part of a guide on how to unlock and upgrade all the tools in the game.

There are several tools that you’ll start with in Fields of Mistria, including the Sword, which substitutes in for the Scythe in other games and can be used to cut grass and weeds. It, of course, also allows players to defeat enemies. In the table below, you’ll find how to unlock all the tools in Fields of Mistria.

ToolHow to Unlock
SwordAutomatically Unlocked
HoeAutomatically Unlocked
Watering CanAutomatically Unlocked
AxeAutomatically Unlocked (Spring 2)
PickaxeRequest Board Quest from Olric (Spring 2)
Fishing RodTerethia’s Shop (500t)
ShovelGeneral Store (500t)
Bug NetRequest Board Quest from Luc (Spring 4)

How to Upgrade Tools in Fields of Mistria

An image showing the forge items in Fields of Mistria as part of a guide on how to unlock and upgrade all the tools in Fields of Mistria.

There are two major ways to get upgraded tools in Fields of Mistria. The easiest is to simply spend your hard earned money to by the upgrade, though not all upgrades are available to purchase from the beginning. Depending on season and progression in the mines, not everything is necessarily available to start with.

With that in mind, this table breaks down all of the upgraded tools in Fields of Mistria as I know how to get them right now and their abilities. Please note that, at the time of writing, I haven’t unlocked the Silver level in the store, so my information there is my best guess in terms of cost. I also presume that, in the future, higher level tools will be released, so keep that in mind.

Tool NameCost to ForgeRequired Level to ForgeCost to BuyAbility
Copper Hoe4 Copper Ingot41000tCharge to till 3 tiles in a row.
Iron Hoe4 Iron Ingot102000tCharge to till 3×3 area.
Silver Hoe4 Silver Ingot163000t (likely)Charge to till 3×6 area.
Copper Axe4 Copper Ingot41000tCharge to chop 3 tiles in a row.
Iron Axe4 Iron Ingot102000tCharge to chop 3×3 area.
Silver Axe4 Silver Ingot163000t (likely)Charge to chop 3×6 area.
Copper Pickaxe4 Copper Ingot41000tCharge to strike 3 tiles in a row.
Iron Pickaxe4 Iron Ingot102000tCharge to strike 3×3 area.
Silver Pickaxe4 Silver Ingot163000t (likely)Charge to strike 3×6 area.
Copper Shovel4 Copper Ingot41000tCharge to dig 3 tiles in a row.
Iron Shovel4 Iron Ingot102000tCharge to dig 3×3 area.
Silver Shovel4 Silver Ingot163000t (likely)Charge to dig 3×6 area.
Copper Watering Can4 Copper Ingot41000tCharge to water 3 tiles in a row.
Iron Watering Can4 Iron Ingot102000tCharge to water 3×3 area.
Silver Watering Can4 Silver Ingot163000t (likely)Charge to water 3×6 area.
Copper Fishing Rod4 Copper Ingot41000tCast range of 8.
Iron Fishing Rod4 Iron Ingot102000t (likely)Cast range of 10.
Silver Fishing Rod4 Silver Ingot163000t (likely)Cast Range of 12.
Copper Sword4 Copper Ingot8N/A8 Attack.
Iron Sword4 Iron Ingot14N/A12 Attack.
Silver Sword4 Silver Ingot20N/A16 Attack.
Copper Net4 Copper Ingot41000tNo Effect. Aesthetic Change Only.
Iron Net4 Iron Ingot102000tNo Effect. Aesthetic Change Only.
Silver Net4 Silver Ingot163000t (likely)No Effect. Aesthetic Change Only.

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3.

Fields of Mistria is available now. If you’re on the fence, you can read our review about how much we love the game here.

Fields of Mistria
