All Sun Haven Marriage Candidates & Romance Guide

Win hearts across Sun Haven with our romance guide
Published: Aug 19, 2024 02:22 pm

Like many beloved cozy farming sims, Sun Haven gives players a chance to fall in love, get married, and start their own family. Whether you’re trying to decide who to woo or looking for tips on impressing your future spouse, our Sun Haven romance guide can help.

Table of Contents

How Romance and Marriage Work in Sun Haven

A character making conversation about romance in Sun Haven on a street outside a shop with a flier boy
Screenshot by The Escapist

Romance in Sun Haven isn’t limited by gender; your character can romance any eligible NPC regardless of their gender identity. All characters have a heart bar that increases over time to help you gauge your friendship—and, eventually, your romance.

Building Relationships

There are three primary ways to improve your relationships in Sun Haven:

  • daily conversations
  • giving gifts
  • completing character quests

During conversations, you’ll sometimes be prompted to choose between two different responses. One will increase your relationship, while an incorrect response may hurt your chances of winning their affection. Don’t worry; it’s generally pretty obvious which response they’ll prefer.

You can also give gifts once per day. While loved gifts will earn you more hearts, disliked gifts don’t damage your progress; they just don’t help it either.

Completing a character’s quests and requests will also help you cultivate a positive relationship with them.

Dates and Dating

Once you reach a high enough level of hearts with an eligible NPC, they’ll ask you on a date. In our experience, this usually happens once you reach a full 10 hearts.

After a successful first date, you will unlock additional hearts for your new partner, up to 15 total. You’ll need to keep going on dates and raising your friendship level before you can get married.

Marriage

Marriage becomes available once you reach 15 hearts with your chosen partner. By this point, they will likely have brought up the idea of marriage, which signals it’s time to propose.

In Sun Haven, proposing requires gifting the NPC an Engagement Ring. This can be purchased from Bernard in the Town Hall for 100 Community Tokens.

All Sun Haven Marriage Candidates: Preferred Gifts, Personalities, and More

This is the full list of Sun Haven marriage options available from the start of the game. A few more unique options open up once you arrive at later gameplay and travel beyond Sun Haven, but for this guide we’re focusing on the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes of Sun Haven itself.

Anne

Screenshot showing early game dialogue with Sun Haven romanceable NPC Anne
Screenshot by The Escapist

Anne quite literally bursts into the player’s life from day one. She is a confident and assertive merchant with a mind for business. To get into Anne’s good graces, you’ll need to provide some opulent gifts.

BirthdayLoved GiftsLiked GiftsDisliked Gifts
19th of WinterCheesecake
Diamonds
Money Bag
Persian Love Cake
Shimmer Root
Wine		Amethyst
Black Forest Cake
Eclair
Gold Bar
Gold Ore
Raspberries
Red Velvet Cake
Red Velvet Cupcake
Ruby
Sapphire
Wheat		Catfish
Coal
Stone

Catherine

Introductory dialogue with romanceable NPC Catherine in Sun Haven
Screenshot by The Escapist

Catherine is Sun Haven’s resident witch, complete with a gloriously large witch hat and crescent moon necklace to prove it. She is confident in herself and her abilities, to the point that she can come off as a bit of a know-it-all. As a rabbit-folk, she enjoys carrot-related gifts and isn’t a huge fan of meat.

BirthdayLoved GiftsLiked GiftsDisliked Gifts
25th of SummerBerry Pie
Blue Moon Fruit
Blueberry Salad
Carrot Cake
Carrot Juice
Lavender
Mushroom Pie
Pumpkin
Shimmerroot
Watering Can (Sunite or Glorite)		Beet
Candy Cane
Caribbean Green Soup
Carrot
Cooking Pot
Copper
Earth Crystal
Flan
Red Veggie Soup
Small Mana Tome
Tadpole
Watering Can (Adamant down through Iron)		Chicken Noodle Soup
Crab
Creamy Beef Stew
Fish
Meat
Steak

Claude

Screenshot from Sun Haven, showing Claude introducing himself to the player character
Screenshot by The Escapist

Claude may well be Sun Haven’s most mysterious bachelor. He lives on a large estate to the northeast of town and rumor has it he just might be a vampire. This creative musician tends to be a bit of a recluse but will open up to you if you feed him well. Curiously, he likes mostly red foods and isn’t a fan of garlic.

BirthdayLoved GiftsLiked GiftsDisliked Gifts
24th of SpringApple Pie
Red Veggie Soup
Tomato Bread
Tomato Salad
Tomato Soup
Vampire Piranha
Vampire Squid		Apple
Apple Juice
Cinnamon Apple Pie
Record Player
Spaghetti
Tomato		Garlic
Glass of Pure Water
Steak
Wood Plank

Jun

Introductory dialogue with Jun, a romanceable NPC in Sun Haven
Screenshot by The Escapist

Jun, Sun Haven’s resident counselor, is often deep in thought. He is a reserved, calming presence who cultivates many creative hobbies alongside his work. He’s a fan of many food-related gifts and doesn’t mind a good flower, either.

BirthdayLoved GiftsLiked GiftsDisliked Gifts
11th of WinterBerry Fruit Salad
Blueberry Salad
Chicken Noodle Soup
Citrus Salad
Cobb Salad
Hydrangea Cupcake
Lotus
Painted Egg
Pickled Veggie Salad
Potato Salad
Sesame Rice Ball
Spring Roll
Tea
Tomato Salad		Flower Flounder
Fried Rice
Lavender
Mochi
Painter’s Easel
Sand Dollar
Spaghetti
Spicy Ramen
Sunflower
Tea Leaves
Tulip		Crossbows
Swords

Kitty

Introductory dialogue from romanceable NPC Kitty in the game Sun Haven
Screenshot by The Escapist

Kitty is a bubbly and enthusiastic cat-folk who runs the local Pet Store and Animal Store. She can often be found tending to the animals in the pen outside her house, and always has a cheerful word (or meow) for the player. Unsurprisingly, this cat person loves gifts of fish. She’s also picky, with a longer list of dislikes than most NPCs.

BirthdayLoved GiftsLiked GiftsDisliked Gifts
23rd of WinterFish Taco
Fish Tempura
Fish and Chips
Spring Roll
All Sushi
All Sashimi		Amyethyst
Animal Food
Cinnamon Apple Pie
Diamond
Mochi
Mochi Covered Strawberry
Ruby
Sandstone Fish
Sapphire
Wheat
Wool		Adamant Ore
Coal
Copper Ore
Dorado
Glass of Pure Water
Gold Ore
Iron Ore
Mithril Ore
Pet Leash
Sand
Seaweed
Sunite Ore

Liam

Screenshot of introduction dialogue from the Sun haven romanceable NPC Liam
Screenshot by The Escapist

Liam is the nervous, hardworking town baker. He moved to Sun Haven with his younger sisters, hoping to give them a better life, and naturally you can romance him. As the Cinnamon Roll NPC, it’s no surprise he likes soft, cozy gifts and sweet treats.

BirthdayLoved GiftsLiked GiftsDisliked Gifts
5th of SummerChef Hat
Coffee
Demon Coffee
Giant Bunny Plushies
Giant Teddy Plushies
Hot Chocolate		Barley
Cinnamon Spice Latte
Coal
Cookies
Fire Crystal
Flour
Hearty Pie
Log
Scythe
Sunflower
Wheat		Cinnaberry
Red Veggie Soup
Spicy Catsup
Spicy Ramen
Sweet and Spicy Shrimp

Lucia

Screenshot showing early game dialogue with Lucia, a romanceable NPC in Sun Haven
Screenshot by The Escapist

Lucia is Sun Haven’s enthusiastic and magically gifted leader. She happily welcomes you to town and is determined to help the town thrive. To romance Sun Haven’s Lucia, opt for fiery and magical gifts. But note, she can be a bit picky when it comes to dislikes.

BirthdayLoved GiftsLiked GiftsDisliked Gifts
20th of SummerButtery Beer
Fire Crystal
Fizzy Seltzer
Mana Tome
Sunite Orb
Tikka Masala		Blazeel
Energy Smoothie
Flame Ray
Greenspice
Hearth Angler
Heat Fruit
Hot Sauce
Inferno Guppy
Magma Star
Molten Slug
Pepper
Scorching Squid
Searback
Spicy Catsup
Spicy Ramen
Spicy Shrimp Ramen
Sweet and Spicy Shrimp		Blizzard Berry
Blizzard Berry Stew
Brr-Nana
Brr-Nanaa Smoothie
Candy Cane
Candy Cane Ale
Earth Crystal
Snow Ball
Snow Pea
Water Crystal

Lynn

Screenshot of early game dialogue with Lynn, a romanceable NPC in Sun Haven
Screenshot by The Escapist

The story of Sun Haven begins with timid Lynn leaving home for the first time, making her the first NPC the player encounters. She is shy and working to find her place in the world, but always has a smile for the player. Gift-wise, Lynn enjoys hearty food items and items related to her smithing career.

BirthdayLoved GiftsLiked GiftsDisliked Gifts
10th of SpringAnvil
Buttery Beer
Creamy Beef Stew
Creamy Mushroom Soup
Egg Hash
Glorite Bar
Hot Chocolate
Mana Anvil
Monster Anvil
Pot Pie
Stuffed Casserole
Sunite Bar
Withergate Anvil		Adamant Bar
Apple Juice
Copper Bar
Fizzy Sletzer
Glass of Pure Water
Iron Bar
Milk
Mithril Bar
Pickled Veggie Salad
Veggie Kebab		Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Cupcake
Sugar Cake

Nathaniel

Early game dialogue with the romanceable Sun Haven NPC Nathaniel
Screenshot by The Escapist

Nathaniel is the town’s stern protector and Captain of the Guard. While he initially comes across as tough and a bit intimidating, his tendency towards absent-mindedness makes him unintentionally hilarious. If you’re hoping to romance Sun Haven’t guardian, hearty foods and strong armor are the way to his heart.

BirthdayLoved GiftsLiked GiftsDisliked Gifts
13th of SpringButtery Beer
Creamy Mushroom Soup
Hearty Pie
Lasagna
Mashed Potatoes
Pot Pie
Steak
Swords		Armoranth
Copper Ore
Helmets
Milk
Veggie Kebab		Crossbows

Wornhardt

Introductory dialogue with the romanceable NPC Wornhardt in Sun Haven
Screenshot by The Escapist

Wornhardt is Sun Haven’s local doctor, and he gives off Doctor Cullen vibes for reasons I can’t fully explain. He is disciplined and focused on his career, with a warm but professional demeanor in most conversations. He appreciates healthy food and the occasional tasty treat.

BirthdayLoved GiftsLiked GiftsDisliked Gifts
4th of FallCaribbean Green Soup
Citrus Salad
Cobb Salad
Honeyglazed Apple
Kale Juice
Yucky Green Juice		BLT
Beginner’s Apple Pie
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Salad
Cheeseburger
Coffee
Roasted Turnip
Trail Mix		Apple
Crossbows
Swords

Sun Haven is available to play now.

sun haven
