All Sun Haven Marriage Candidates & Romance Guide

Like many beloved cozy farming sims, Sun Haven gives players a chance to fall in love, get married, and start their own family. Whether you’re trying to decide who to woo or looking for tips on impressing your future spouse, our Sun Haven romance guide can help.

How Romance and Marriage Work in Sun Haven

Romance in Sun Haven isn’t limited by gender; your character can romance any eligible NPC regardless of their gender identity. All characters have a heart bar that increases over time to help you gauge your friendship—and, eventually, your romance.

Building Relationships

There are three primary ways to improve your relationships in Sun Haven:

daily conversations

giving gifts

completing character quests

During conversations, you’ll sometimes be prompted to choose between two different responses. One will increase your relationship, while an incorrect response may hurt your chances of winning their affection. Don’t worry; it’s generally pretty obvious which response they’ll prefer.

You can also give gifts once per day. While loved gifts will earn you more hearts, disliked gifts don’t damage your progress; they just don’t help it either.

Completing a character’s quests and requests will also help you cultivate a positive relationship with them.

Once you reach a high enough level of hearts with an eligible NPC, they’ll ask you on a date. In our experience, this usually happens once you reach a full 10 hearts.

After a successful first date, you will unlock additional hearts for your new partner, up to 15 total. You’ll need to keep going on dates and raising your friendship level before you can get married.

Marriage

Marriage becomes available once you reach 15 hearts with your chosen partner. By this point, they will likely have brought up the idea of marriage, which signals it’s time to propose.

In Sun Haven, proposing requires gifting the NPC an Engagement Ring. This can be purchased from Bernard in the Town Hall for 100 Community Tokens.

This is the full list of Sun Haven marriage options available from the start of the game. A few more unique options open up once you arrive at later gameplay and travel beyond Sun Haven, but for this guide we’re focusing on the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes of Sun Haven itself.

Anne

Anne quite literally bursts into the player’s life from day one. She is a confident and assertive merchant with a mind for business. To get into Anne’s good graces, you’ll need to provide some opulent gifts.

Birthday Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Disliked Gifts 19th of Winter Cheesecake

Diamonds

Money Bag

Persian Love Cake

Shimmer Root

Wine Amethyst

Black Forest Cake

Eclair

Gold Bar

Gold Ore

Raspberries

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cupcake

Ruby

Sapphire

Wheat Catfish

Coal

Stone

Catherine

Catherine is Sun Haven’s resident witch, complete with a gloriously large witch hat and crescent moon necklace to prove it. She is confident in herself and her abilities, to the point that she can come off as a bit of a know-it-all. As a rabbit-folk, she enjoys carrot-related gifts and isn’t a huge fan of meat.

Birthday Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Disliked Gifts 25th of Summer Berry Pie

Blue Moon Fruit

Blueberry Salad

Carrot Cake

Carrot Juice

Lavender

Mushroom Pie

Pumpkin

Shimmerroot

Watering Can (Sunite or Glorite) Beet

Candy Cane

Caribbean Green Soup

Carrot

Cooking Pot

Copper

Earth Crystal

Flan

Red Veggie Soup

Small Mana Tome

Tadpole

Watering Can (Adamant down through Iron) Chicken Noodle Soup

Crab

Creamy Beef Stew

Fish

Meat

Steak

Claude

Claude may well be Sun Haven’s most mysterious bachelor. He lives on a large estate to the northeast of town and rumor has it he just might be a vampire. This creative musician tends to be a bit of a recluse but will open up to you if you feed him well. Curiously, he likes mostly red foods and isn’t a fan of garlic.

Birthday Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Disliked Gifts 24th of Spring Apple Pie

Red Veggie Soup

Tomato Bread

Tomato Salad

Tomato Soup

Vampire Piranha

Vampire Squid Apple

Apple Juice

Cinnamon Apple Pie

Record Player

Spaghetti

Tomato Garlic

Glass of Pure Water

Steak

Wood Plank

Jun

Jun, Sun Haven’s resident counselor, is often deep in thought. He is a reserved, calming presence who cultivates many creative hobbies alongside his work. He’s a fan of many food-related gifts and doesn’t mind a good flower, either.

Birthday Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Disliked Gifts 11th of Winter Berry Fruit Salad

Blueberry Salad

Chicken Noodle Soup

Citrus Salad

Cobb Salad

Hydrangea Cupcake

Lotus

Painted Egg

Pickled Veggie Salad

Potato Salad

Sesame Rice Ball

Spring Roll

Tea

Tomato Salad Flower Flounder

Fried Rice

Lavender

Mochi

Painter’s Easel

Sand Dollar

Spaghetti

Spicy Ramen

Sunflower

Tea Leaves

Tulip Crossbows

Swords

Kitty

Kitty is a bubbly and enthusiastic cat-folk who runs the local Pet Store and Animal Store. She can often be found tending to the animals in the pen outside her house, and always has a cheerful word (or meow) for the player. Unsurprisingly, this cat person loves gifts of fish. She’s also picky, with a longer list of dislikes than most NPCs.

Birthday Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Disliked Gifts 23rd of Winter Fish Taco

Fish Tempura

Fish and Chips

Spring Roll

All Sushi

All Sashimi Amyethyst

Animal Food

Cinnamon Apple Pie

Diamond

Mochi

Mochi Covered Strawberry

Ruby

Sandstone Fish

Sapphire

Wheat

Wool Adamant Ore

Coal

Copper Ore

Dorado

Glass of Pure Water

Gold Ore

Iron Ore

Mithril Ore

Pet Leash

Sand

Seaweed

Sunite Ore

Liam

Liam is the nervous, hardworking town baker. He moved to Sun Haven with his younger sisters, hoping to give them a better life, and naturally you can romance him. As the Cinnamon Roll NPC, it’s no surprise he likes soft, cozy gifts and sweet treats.

Birthday Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Disliked Gifts 5th of Summer Chef Hat

Coffee

Demon Coffee

Giant Bunny Plushies

Giant Teddy Plushies

Hot Chocolate Barley

Cinnamon Spice Latte

Coal

Cookies

Fire Crystal

Flour

Hearty Pie

Log

Scythe

Sunflower

Wheat Cinnaberry

Red Veggie Soup

Spicy Catsup

Spicy Ramen

Sweet and Spicy Shrimp

Lucia

Lucia is Sun Haven’s enthusiastic and magically gifted leader. She happily welcomes you to town and is determined to help the town thrive. To romance Sun Haven’s Lucia, opt for fiery and magical gifts. But note, she can be a bit picky when it comes to dislikes.

Birthday Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Disliked Gifts 20th of Summer Buttery Beer

Fire Crystal

Fizzy Seltzer

Mana Tome

Sunite Orb

Tikka Masala Blazeel

Energy Smoothie

Flame Ray

Greenspice

Hearth Angler

Heat Fruit

Hot Sauce

Inferno Guppy

Magma Star

Molten Slug

Pepper

Scorching Squid

Searback

Spicy Catsup

Spicy Ramen

Spicy Shrimp Ramen

Sweet and Spicy Shrimp Blizzard Berry

Blizzard Berry Stew

Brr-Nana

Brr-Nanaa Smoothie

Candy Cane

Candy Cane Ale

Earth Crystal

Snow Ball

Snow Pea

Water Crystal

Lynn

The story of Sun Haven begins with timid Lynn leaving home for the first time, making her the first NPC the player encounters. She is shy and working to find her place in the world, but always has a smile for the player. Gift-wise, Lynn enjoys hearty food items and items related to her smithing career.

Birthday Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Disliked Gifts 10th of Spring Anvil

Buttery Beer

Creamy Beef Stew

Creamy Mushroom Soup

Egg Hash

Glorite Bar

Hot Chocolate

Mana Anvil

Monster Anvil

Pot Pie

Stuffed Casserole

Sunite Bar

Withergate Anvil Adamant Bar

Apple Juice

Copper Bar

Fizzy Sletzer

Glass of Pure Water

Iron Bar

Milk

Mithril Bar

Pickled Veggie Salad

Veggie Kebab Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cupcake

Sugar Cake

Nathaniel

Nathaniel is the town’s stern protector and Captain of the Guard. While he initially comes across as tough and a bit intimidating, his tendency towards absent-mindedness makes him unintentionally hilarious. If you’re hoping to romance Sun Haven’t guardian, hearty foods and strong armor are the way to his heart.

Birthday Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Disliked Gifts 13th of Spring Buttery Beer

Creamy Mushroom Soup

Hearty Pie

Lasagna

Mashed Potatoes

Pot Pie

Steak

Swords Armoranth

Copper Ore

Helmets

Milk

Veggie Kebab Crossbows

Wornhardt

Wornhardt is Sun Haven’s local doctor, and he gives off Doctor Cullen vibes for reasons I can’t fully explain. He is disciplined and focused on his career, with a warm but professional demeanor in most conversations. He appreciates healthy food and the occasional tasty treat.

Birthday Loved Gifts Liked Gifts Disliked Gifts 4th of Fall Caribbean Green Soup

Citrus Salad

Cobb Salad

Honeyglazed Apple

Kale Juice

Yucky Green Juice BLT

Beginner’s Apple Pie

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Salad

Cheeseburger

Coffee

Roasted Turnip

Trail Mix Apple

Crossbows

Swords

Sun Haven is available to play now.

