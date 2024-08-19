All Sun Haven Marriage Candidates & Romance Guide

Like many beloved cozy farming sims, Sun Haven gives players a chance to fall in love, get married, and start their own family. Whether you’re trying to decide who to woo or looking for tips on impressing your future spouse, our Sun Haven romance guide can help.
Table of Contents
How Romance and Marriage Work in Sun Haven
Romance in Sun Haven isn’t limited by gender; your character can romance any eligible NPC regardless of their gender identity. All characters have a heart bar that increases over time to help you gauge your friendship—and, eventually, your romance.
Building Relationships
There are three primary ways to improve your relationships in Sun Haven:
- daily conversations
- giving gifts
- completing character quests
During conversations, you’ll sometimes be prompted to choose between two different responses. One will increase your relationship, while an incorrect response may hurt your chances of winning their affection. Don’t worry; it’s generally pretty obvious which response they’ll prefer.
You can also give gifts once per day. While loved gifts will earn you more hearts, disliked gifts don’t damage your progress; they just don’t help it either.
Completing a character’s quests and requests will also help you cultivate a positive relationship with them.
Dates and Dating
Once you reach a high enough level of hearts with an eligible NPC, they’ll ask you on a date. In our experience, this usually happens once you reach a full 10 hearts.
After a successful first date, you will unlock additional hearts for your new partner, up to 15 total. You’ll need to keep going on dates and raising your friendship level before you can get married.
Marriage
Marriage becomes available once you reach 15 hearts with your chosen partner. By this point, they will likely have brought up the idea of marriage, which signals it’s time to propose.
In Sun Haven, proposing requires gifting the NPC an Engagement Ring. This can be purchased from Bernard in the Town Hall for 100 Community Tokens.
Related: Gamers Can’t Seem to Agree on a Definition for Cozy Games
All Sun Haven Marriage Candidates: Preferred Gifts, Personalities, and More
This is the full list of Sun Haven marriage options available from the start of the game. A few more unique options open up once you arrive at later gameplay and travel beyond Sun Haven, but for this guide we’re focusing on the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes of Sun Haven itself.
Anne
Anne quite literally bursts into the player’s life from day one. She is a confident and assertive merchant with a mind for business. To get into Anne’s good graces, you’ll need to provide some opulent gifts.
|Birthday
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Disliked Gifts
|19th of Winter
|Cheesecake
Diamonds
Money Bag
Persian Love Cake
Shimmer Root
Wine
|Amethyst
Black Forest Cake
Eclair
Gold Bar
Gold Ore
Raspberries
Red Velvet Cake
Red Velvet Cupcake
Ruby
Sapphire
Wheat
|Catfish
Coal
Stone
Catherine
Catherine is Sun Haven’s resident witch, complete with a gloriously large witch hat and crescent moon necklace to prove it. She is confident in herself and her abilities, to the point that she can come off as a bit of a know-it-all. As a rabbit-folk, she enjoys carrot-related gifts and isn’t a huge fan of meat.
|Birthday
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Disliked Gifts
|25th of Summer
|Berry Pie
Blue Moon Fruit
Blueberry Salad
Carrot Cake
Carrot Juice
Lavender
Mushroom Pie
Pumpkin
Shimmerroot
Watering Can (Sunite or Glorite)
|Beet
Candy Cane
Caribbean Green Soup
Carrot
Cooking Pot
Copper
Earth Crystal
Flan
Red Veggie Soup
Small Mana Tome
Tadpole
Watering Can (Adamant down through Iron)
|Chicken Noodle Soup
Crab
Creamy Beef Stew
Fish
Meat
Steak
Claude
Claude may well be Sun Haven’s most mysterious bachelor. He lives on a large estate to the northeast of town and rumor has it he just might be a vampire. This creative musician tends to be a bit of a recluse but will open up to you if you feed him well. Curiously, he likes mostly red foods and isn’t a fan of garlic.
|Birthday
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Disliked Gifts
|24th of Spring
|Apple Pie
Red Veggie Soup
Tomato Bread
Tomato Salad
Tomato Soup
Vampire Piranha
Vampire Squid
|Apple
Apple Juice
Cinnamon Apple Pie
Record Player
Spaghetti
Tomato
|Garlic
Glass of Pure Water
Steak
Wood Plank
Jun
Jun, Sun Haven’s resident counselor, is often deep in thought. He is a reserved, calming presence who cultivates many creative hobbies alongside his work. He’s a fan of many food-related gifts and doesn’t mind a good flower, either.
|Birthday
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Disliked Gifts
|11th of Winter
|Berry Fruit Salad
Blueberry Salad
Chicken Noodle Soup
Citrus Salad
Cobb Salad
Hydrangea Cupcake
Lotus
Painted Egg
Pickled Veggie Salad
Potato Salad
Sesame Rice Ball
Spring Roll
Tea
Tomato Salad
|Flower Flounder
Fried Rice
Lavender
Mochi
Painter’s Easel
Sand Dollar
Spaghetti
Spicy Ramen
Sunflower
Tea Leaves
Tulip
|Crossbows
Swords
Kitty
Kitty is a bubbly and enthusiastic cat-folk who runs the local Pet Store and Animal Store. She can often be found tending to the animals in the pen outside her house, and always has a cheerful word (or meow) for the player. Unsurprisingly, this cat person loves gifts of fish. She’s also picky, with a longer list of dislikes than most NPCs.
|Birthday
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Disliked Gifts
|23rd of Winter
|Fish Taco
Fish Tempura
Fish and Chips
Spring Roll
All Sushi
All Sashimi
|Amyethyst
Animal Food
Cinnamon Apple Pie
Diamond
Mochi
Mochi Covered Strawberry
Ruby
Sandstone Fish
Sapphire
Wheat
Wool
|Adamant Ore
Coal
Copper Ore
Dorado
Glass of Pure Water
Gold Ore
Iron Ore
Mithril Ore
Pet Leash
Sand
Seaweed
Sunite Ore
Liam
Liam is the nervous, hardworking town baker. He moved to Sun Haven with his younger sisters, hoping to give them a better life, and naturally you can romance him. As the Cinnamon Roll NPC, it’s no surprise he likes soft, cozy gifts and sweet treats.
|Birthday
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Disliked Gifts
|5th of Summer
|Chef Hat
Coffee
Demon Coffee
Giant Bunny Plushies
Giant Teddy Plushies
Hot Chocolate
|Barley
Cinnamon Spice Latte
Coal
Cookies
Fire Crystal
Flour
Hearty Pie
Log
Scythe
Sunflower
Wheat
|Cinnaberry
Red Veggie Soup
Spicy Catsup
Spicy Ramen
Sweet and Spicy Shrimp
Lucia
Lucia is Sun Haven’s enthusiastic and magically gifted leader. She happily welcomes you to town and is determined to help the town thrive. To romance Sun Haven’s Lucia, opt for fiery and magical gifts. But note, she can be a bit picky when it comes to dislikes.
|Birthday
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Disliked Gifts
|20th of Summer
|Buttery Beer
Fire Crystal
Fizzy Seltzer
Mana Tome
Sunite Orb
Tikka Masala
|Blazeel
Energy Smoothie
Flame Ray
Greenspice
Hearth Angler
Heat Fruit
Hot Sauce
Inferno Guppy
Magma Star
Molten Slug
Pepper
Scorching Squid
Searback
Spicy Catsup
Spicy Ramen
Spicy Shrimp Ramen
Sweet and Spicy Shrimp
|Blizzard Berry
Blizzard Berry Stew
Brr-Nana
Brr-Nanaa Smoothie
Candy Cane
Candy Cane Ale
Earth Crystal
Snow Ball
Snow Pea
Water Crystal
Lynn
The story of Sun Haven begins with timid Lynn leaving home for the first time, making her the first NPC the player encounters. She is shy and working to find her place in the world, but always has a smile for the player. Gift-wise, Lynn enjoys hearty food items and items related to her smithing career.
|Birthday
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Disliked Gifts
|10th of Spring
|Anvil
Buttery Beer
Creamy Beef Stew
Creamy Mushroom Soup
Egg Hash
Glorite Bar
Hot Chocolate
Mana Anvil
Monster Anvil
Pot Pie
Stuffed Casserole
Sunite Bar
Withergate Anvil
|Adamant Bar
Apple Juice
Copper Bar
Fizzy Sletzer
Glass of Pure Water
Iron Bar
Milk
Mithril Bar
Pickled Veggie Salad
Veggie Kebab
|Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Cupcake
Sugar Cake
Nathaniel
Nathaniel is the town’s stern protector and Captain of the Guard. While he initially comes across as tough and a bit intimidating, his tendency towards absent-mindedness makes him unintentionally hilarious. If you’re hoping to romance Sun Haven’t guardian, hearty foods and strong armor are the way to his heart.
|Birthday
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Disliked Gifts
|13th of Spring
|Buttery Beer
Creamy Mushroom Soup
Hearty Pie
Lasagna
Mashed Potatoes
Pot Pie
Steak
Swords
|Armoranth
Copper Ore
Helmets
Milk
Veggie Kebab
|Crossbows
Wornhardt
Wornhardt is Sun Haven’s local doctor, and he gives off Doctor Cullen vibes for reasons I can’t fully explain. He is disciplined and focused on his career, with a warm but professional demeanor in most conversations. He appreciates healthy food and the occasional tasty treat.
|Birthday
|Loved Gifts
|Liked Gifts
|Disliked Gifts
|4th of Fall
|Caribbean Green Soup
Citrus Salad
Cobb Salad
Honeyglazed Apple
Kale Juice
Yucky Green Juice
|BLT
Beginner’s Apple Pie
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Salad
Cheeseburger
Coffee
Roasted Turnip
Trail Mix
|Apple
Crossbows
Swords
Sun Haven is available to play now.
Published: Aug 19, 2024 02:22 pm