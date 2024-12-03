Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Fortnite Best Keybinds
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best Keybinds For Fortnite

Image of Burair Noor
Burair Noor
|

Published: Dec 2, 2024 10:40 pm

It’s safe to say Fortnite requires a lot of input, especially if you are playing build mode. You have to build, edit, and shoot, all while defending yourself against players from everywhere. Having comfortable, easy-to-access, and optimal binds are important. Here is an extensive guide on how to make the best binds for yourself in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

Related: All Sprite Shine Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6

Table of contents

Best Fortnite Movement Binds

Fortnite best movement keybinds

The movement binds are identical to those of any shooter, and changing them is only necessary if you have a specific reason. With that said, here are the best movement binds in Fortnite.

  • Directional movement – WASD
  • Sprint – Shift
  • Crouch – CTRL
  • AutoRun – Personal Preference, Default: “=”

But, you can still make them slightly better or more tuned for you. For example, Shift is a good bind, that is kind of wasted on the Sprint action. You can bind it to any building piece, pickaxe, or edit. If you already have good binds for them, you can use the Shift key for sprinting. 

Keep in mind that the binds not mentioned here are to be left at default. These binds are rarely used or don’t have that much impact on the game.

Best Fortnite Combat Binds

Fortnite Best Combat keybinds, in-game screenshot

This is where it gets interesting. Combat binds are basically made up of your inventory binds. You must have them configured out because the last thing you want is difficulty switching to your weapons. 

  • Harvesting Tool:  1
  • Slot 1: 1
  • Slot 2: 2
  • Slot 3: 3
  • Slot 4: 5
  • Slot 5: Tab

In this example, we chose Tab for the fifth slot because the 5 key on the keyboard is hard to reach. You can use any button instead of Tab, but Tab is easier to access. Plus, you can keep your mobility items in your fifth slot, so you can quickly access them with the Tab key.

The rest of the binds, like reload, can be left at default.

Alternatively, you can also set your pickaxe to another button (like Tab for example).

Best Fortnite Building Binds

Fortnite best building keybinds

Building binds are hands down the most important binds in the game. You should be able to reach all the building pieces with ease without hindering your movement. If you have binds that are not easily accessible, it can hinder your ability to build fast or accurately. This leads to troublesome situations like misplacing builds where you don’t want them. With that covered, here are the best building binds in Fortnite.

  • Edit: F
  • Wall: Side Mouse Button 1
  • Stairs: Side Mouse Button 2
  • Roof: Q
  • Floor: C

It’s safe to say Fortnite requires a lot of input, especially if you are playing build mode. You have to build, edit, and shoot, all while defending yourself against players from everywhere. So, having comfortable, easy-to-access, and optimal binds is important. If you fail to build properly or miss an edit because the edit key is not the best, you will be sent right back to the lobby. To prevent that, it is a much better idea to switch to some better Fortnite keybinds.

Related: How To Enable & Use Simple Edit in Fortnite Chapter 6

You can also try the binds of your favorite pros and see how they feel for you. So, here the binds of some of the most popular pros in Fortnite.

Bugha’s Fortnite Keybinds

ActionKeybind
CrouchL-Ctrl
JumpSpace Bar
SprintMouse Button 5
Harvesting Tool1
Weapon Slot 12
Weapon Slot 23
Weapon Slot 34
Weapon Slot 45
Weapon Slot 56
UseE / Mouse Wheel Up
WallX
FloorV
StairsC
RoofL-Shift
TrapT
Rotate BuildingG
Building EditF / Mouse Wheel Down

Mongraal Fortnite Keybinds

ActionKeybind
CrouchL-Ctrl
JumpSpace Bar
SprintV
Harvesting ToolQ
Weapon Slot 12
Weapon Slot 2E
Weapon Slot 3R
Weapon Slot 44
Weapon Slot 5X
UseF / Mouse Wheel Up
WallMouse 5
FloorDPI Button (N)
StairsMouse 4
RoofL-Shift
TrapC

MrSavageM Fortnite Keybinds

ActionKeybind
CrouchL-Ctrl
JumpSpace Bar
SprintV
Harvesting ToolQ
Weapon Slot 12
Weapon Slot 2E
Weapon Slot 3R
Weapon Slot 44
Weapon Slot 5X
UseF / Mouse Wheel Up
WallMouse 5
FloorDPI Button (N)
StairsMouse 4
RoofL-Shift
TrapC

BenjyFishy Fortnite Keybinds

ActionKeybind
CrouchL-Ctrl
JumpSpace Bar
SprintV
Harvesting ToolQ
Weapon Slot 12
Weapon Slot 2E
Weapon Slot 3R
Weapon Slot 44
Weapon Slot 5X
UseF / Mouse Wheel Up
WallMouse 5
FloorDPI Button (N)
StairsMouse 4
RoofL-Shift
TrapC

Tfue Fortnite Keybinds

ActionKeybind
CrouchL-Ctrl
JumpSpace Bar
SprintLeft Shift
Harvesting ToolQ
Weapon Slot 12
Weapon Slot 2E
Weapon Slot 3R
Weapon Slot 44
Weapon Slot 5X
UseF
WallMouse 5
FloorDPI Button (N)
StairsMouse 4
RoofL-Shift
TrapC
Post Tag:
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Burair Noor
Burair Noor
Burair is a freelance writer at The Escapist where he covers content related to games, anime/manga, TV shows and movies. More than a writer, Burair is a lifelong and passionate gamer always keeping an eye out for what's new. When not doing that, you will find him listening to music or watching F1.