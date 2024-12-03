Best Keybinds For Fortnite

It’s safe to say Fortnite requires a lot of input, especially if you are playing build mode. You have to build, edit, and shoot, all while defending yourself against players from everywhere. Having comfortable, easy-to-access, and optimal binds are important. Here is an extensive guide on how to make the best binds for yourself in Fortnite.

Best Fortnite Movement Binds

The movement binds are identical to those of any shooter, and changing them is only necessary if you have a specific reason. With that said, here are the best movement binds in Fortnite.

Directional movement – WASD

Sprint – Shift

Crouch – CTRL

AutoRun – Personal Preference, Default: “=”

But, you can still make them slightly better or more tuned for you. For example, Shift is a good bind, that is kind of wasted on the Sprint action. You can bind it to any building piece, pickaxe, or edit. If you already have good binds for them, you can use the Shift key for sprinting.

Keep in mind that the binds not mentioned here are to be left at default. These binds are rarely used or don’t have that much impact on the game.

Best Fortnite Combat Binds

This is where it gets interesting. Combat binds are basically made up of your inventory binds. You must have them configured out because the last thing you want is difficulty switching to your weapons.

Harvesting Tool: 1

Slot 1: 1

Slot 2: 2

Slot 3: 3

Slot 4: 5

Slot 5: Tab

In this example, we chose Tab for the fifth slot because the 5 key on the keyboard is hard to reach. You can use any button instead of Tab, but Tab is easier to access. Plus, you can keep your mobility items in your fifth slot, so you can quickly access them with the Tab key.

The rest of the binds, like reload, can be left at default.

Alternatively, you can also set your pickaxe to another button (like Tab for example).

Best Fortnite Building Binds

Building binds are hands down the most important binds in the game. You should be able to reach all the building pieces with ease without hindering your movement. If you have binds that are not easily accessible, it can hinder your ability to build fast or accurately. This leads to troublesome situations like misplacing builds where you don’t want them. With that covered, here are the best building binds in Fortnite.

Edit: F

Wall: Side Mouse Button 1

Stairs: Side Mouse Button 2

Roof: Q

Floor: C

Popular Pros Keybinds

You can also try the binds of your favorite pros and see how they feel for you. So, here the binds of some of the most popular pros in Fortnite.

Bugha’s Fortnite Keybinds

Action Keybind Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Sprint Mouse Button 5 Harvesting Tool 1 Weapon Slot 1 2 Weapon Slot 2 3 Weapon Slot 3 4 Weapon Slot 4 5 Weapon Slot 5 6 Use E / Mouse Wheel Up Wall X Floor V Stairs C Roof L-Shift Trap T Rotate Building G Building Edit F / Mouse Wheel Down

Mongraal Fortnite Keybinds

Action Keybind Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Sprint V Harvesting Tool Q Weapon Slot 1 2 Weapon Slot 2 E Weapon Slot 3 R Weapon Slot 4 4 Weapon Slot 5 X Use F / Mouse Wheel Up Wall Mouse 5 Floor DPI Button (N) Stairs Mouse 4 Roof L-Shift Trap C

MrSavageM Fortnite Keybinds

Action Keybind Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Sprint V Harvesting Tool Q Weapon Slot 1 2 Weapon Slot 2 E Weapon Slot 3 R Weapon Slot 4 4 Weapon Slot 5 X Use F / Mouse Wheel Up Wall Mouse 5 Floor DPI Button (N) Stairs Mouse 4 Roof L-Shift Trap C

BenjyFishy Fortnite Keybinds

Action Keybind Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Sprint V Harvesting Tool Q Weapon Slot 1 2 Weapon Slot 2 E Weapon Slot 3 R Weapon Slot 4 4 Weapon Slot 5 X Use F / Mouse Wheel Up Wall Mouse 5 Floor DPI Button (N) Stairs Mouse 4 Roof L-Shift Trap C

Tfue Fortnite Keybinds

Action Keybind Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Sprint Left Shift Harvesting Tool Q Weapon Slot 1 2 Weapon Slot 2 E Weapon Slot 3 R Weapon Slot 4 4 Weapon Slot 5 X Use F Wall Mouse 5 Floor DPI Button (N) Stairs Mouse 4 Roof L-Shift Trap C

