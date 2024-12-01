All Sprite Shine Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6

If you keep running into the little creatures in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1: Hunters, it’s best not to ignore them, as they can prove very helpful. However, you have to know where to take them. Here are all of the Sprite Shine locations in Fortnite Chapter 6.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find All of the Sprite Shines in Fortnite

As you run around the Chapter 6 map, adding color to all of the different POIs, you’ll start to notice statues with a beam of light coming out of them. These are called Sprite Shines, and they allow players to take Sprites and turn them into Boons. Here are all the locations of all of the Sprite Shines The Escapist has come across so far in Fortnite Chapter 6:

East of Nightshift Forest

Northeast of Twinkle Terrace

On the giant turtle southeast of Whiffy Wharf

Magic Mosses

North of Magic Mosses

North of Masked Meadows

Northeast of Canyon Crossing

There are likely far more than the six listed above, but it’s a big map, so cut us some slack; it’s the first day of the new season, after all. This article will be updated as more are discovered, ensuring you know every spot on the map you can take your Sprites to.

Related: All Oni Masks in Fortnite Chapter 6 & How To Use Them

How To Use Sprite Shines in Fortnite Chapter 6

Once you make your way to one of the Sprite Shines, the next part of the process is to turn in all of the Sprites in your inventory. If you don’t have any, there are usually a few running around nearby, so take a minute or two and grab one. Then, walk up to the statue and interact with it. An animation will start that will take a bit of time, but don’t start scrolling on your phone, as the rest of the lobby will be able to see what you’re doing.

If you survive that, you will receive some rewards for your trouble, including a Boon, a weapon, and some heals. Make sure to make note of what Boon you get, as they’re all very different. If you want to learn more about Sprites and Boons, here’s The Escapist’s guide to both of the new items.

And that’s all the Sprite Shine locations in Fortnite Chapter 6.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy