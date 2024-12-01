All Oni Masks in Fortnite Chapter 6 & How To Use Them

There are so many new things in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1. From new weapons to the terrifying Bosses, it will take days to become familiar with it all. So, for those in need of some help, here are all the Oni Masks in Fortnite Chapter 6.

All Oni Masks in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1 & What They Do

As of launch, there are two Oni Masks in Fortnite Season 6. They can be acquired by defeating bosses around the map that are marked using helmet icons. However, the two items do very different things, so it’s important to know which you are grabbing after taking care of business.

Fire Oni Mask

The Fire Oni Mask is easy to spot, as it features a face engulfed by flames with horns on it. It allows you to launch fire projectiles at your enemies by using the shoot button. It’s pretty simple to control, but it does make sure of long animations, meaning you become a sitting duck while using it. To ensure the weapon stays in your inventory for a long time, avoid using it in one-on-one battles.

Void Oni Mask

The Void Oni Mask is the most fun of the two Fortnite Oni Masks, working like an Ender Pearl from Minecraft. For those not familiar with the iconic survival game, an Ender Pearl allows players to throw it and teleport wherever it goes. So, the Void Oni Maski is a great way to make a quick escape or get behind unsuspecting enemies. Its range isn’t all that long, but throwing it using the shoot button and teleporting using the aim one will give you a lot of flexibility in fights.

Both Oni Masks also feature a cooldown, so don’t think you can spam your way to victory. Despite that drawback, they’re worth adding to your inventory, especially in Chapter 6, where it’s about far more than just pointing and firing a gun. It’s important to keep enemies on their toes, and the Oni Masks do that in a major way.

And those are all the Oni Masks in Fortnite Chapter 6 and how to use them. If you’re looking for other ways to get an edge this season, here’s how to enable and use Simple Edit.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

