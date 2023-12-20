Monopoly GO Free Dice Rolls Links (December 2023)

Dice are key to progressing in Monopoly GO, and there are new opportunities each and every day to get free rolls by clicking on specific links. And you’re in luck, because we’re going to give you some free, active, and safe links to dice rolls and other goodies in Monopoly GO in December 2023 right here in this article!

There are a ton of free dice links available in Monopoly GO, with new ones dropping nearly every day. I’ve compiled a list of them for you, which you can access below, but before you get started make sure that you’re on the device that you normally play the game on. Once you’ve clicked, you’ll end up in the Monopoly GO app, where you can claim your reward for doing nothing at all, which is very nice.

In some cases, there may also be tokens available for other events going on, such as Partner Events. As such, you should also make sure to check back here if you end up looking for those, as a ton of Puzzle Piece tokens were available, for example, during the “Gift Partners” event.

Why Aren’t Your Free Dice Links Working?

If you’ve clicked on one of the above links and it’s not giving you your free dice or other reward, there are a few reasons that might be happening. Sometimes, those links have expired, and though we pull those down as fast as we can, it’s possible we’ve missed one or are asleep. The older a link is, the more likely it’s expired.

Assuming the link is still active, you may have already claimed your free dice. Generally, the game will pop up a message that says “This reward has already been claimed,” if that’s the case. Since these dice links are the same ones used and posted in various Monopoly GO communities, websites, and forums, it’s entirely possible you’ve claimed one already. These links are made by Scopely, the company behind Monopoly GO, and are put out into the world by them.

Also, you have to have already unlocked Albums in Monopoly GO to claim free links. That happens at level 15. It doesn’t take long to reach that point, but if you’ve only just started playing, it’s possible you simply can’t claim them yet.

How to Stay Safe

Something to keep in mind is that people posting mysterious links online that you then click on is a great way to end up with a virus or worse. That means you need to exercise a lot of caution to stay safe. Firstly, only use reputable websites you recognize and trust. If you don’t recognize the name at all, Google it and make sure it’s legitimate. The Escapist, for example, has been covering video games and media since 2005. Giving you a virus absolutely isn’t something we do here.

Secondly, avoid clicking on random links on X, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit, or any other social media app. It’s very easy for a bad actor to hide a malicious link on one of those platforms.

There are a lot of great communities that have sprung up around Monopoly GO that are worth checking out if you’re really looking to maximize how many free dice links you get. The game’s official Facebook page is a great hub, and I’ve always been a big fan of this Monopoly GO Discord.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

There are a few other ways to get free dice in Monopoly GO outside of those links. There’s a bonus for connecting your account to Facebook and inviting friends to the game, as well as adding your Contacts list. You can also collect a number of rewards by going to Friends -> Timeline and hitting “Claim All,” which a lot of people miss.

You can also get free dice in the game by collecting your Free Gift, which refreshes every eight hours, or by doing your daily Quick Wins. Doing enough Quick Wins will net you Weekly Prizes, which also include dice rolls and other goodies. Otherwise, Free Parking will occasionally collect a pile of free dice rolls, and you can get some by landing on Go to Jail and rolling doubles while there. There are also bargains that pop up, such as “Endless Offer,” that can give you free dice rolls to try and entice you into spending money in the app.

Finally, you can get a lot of free dice just by playing the game. Finishing albums, increasing your net worth, and finishing off a board will all give you more to roll in Monopoly GO.

And that’s our guide to today’s free dice links in Monopoly GO as well as some other nice ways to get rolls in the mobile game.

If you're looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.